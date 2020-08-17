You are the owner of this article.
Updated: One new COVID death in McLean County; four in LaSalle
breaking top story

Updated: One new COVID death in McLean County; four in LaSalle

072420-blm-loc-5ruraltest

A McLean County Health Department employee instructs a person on how to administer the nasal self-swab test at the county's first COVID-19 rural, mobile testing site outside the Colfax Village Hall on July 23.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County woman in her 60s and four LaSalle County residents — a woman in her 70s, two women in their 90s and a man in his 90s — were among COVID-19 fatalities announced on Monday.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the McLean County death and three LaSalle County deaths among 12 COVID fatalities statewide on Monday.

But the LaSalle County Health Department later Monday confirmed the fourth death, the woman in her 70s.

The McLean County death means that 16 McLean County residents have died of the novel virus since March. The death was the first COVID fatality in McLean County in more than a month.

The four LaSalle County fatalities mean there have been 34 COVID deaths in that county about an hour north of Bloomington-Normal.

The eight other COVID deaths announced Monday by IDPH were in northern and southern Illinois — in Cook, Jefferson, Jo Daviess, Rock Island, Wabash and Winnebago counties.

IDPH also announced on Monday 1,173 new COVID cases. Since the novel virus hit Illinois earlier this month, 207,854 people have been sickened by COVID and 7,756 people have died.

The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-days ending Sunday was 4.2%, IDPH said.

As of Sunday night, 1,544 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 340 of them were in intensive care units.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

