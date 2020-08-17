Updated: One new COVID death in McLean County; four in LaSalle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County woman in her 60s and four LaSalle County residents — a woman in her 70s, two women in their 90s and a man in his 90s — were among COVID-19 fatalities announced on Monday.

Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced the McLean County death and three LaSalle County deaths among 12 COVID fatalities statewide on Monday.

But the LaSalle County Health Department later Monday confirmed the fourth death, the woman in her 70s.

The McLean County death means that 16 McLean County residents have died of the novel virus since March. The death was the first COVID fatality in McLean County in more than a month.

The four LaSalle County fatalities mean there have been 34 COVID deaths in that county about an hour north of Bloomington-Normal.