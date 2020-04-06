UPDATED: Spike in coronavirus cases in Central Illinois: New cases reported in McLean, Tazewell, Livingston, Piatt, LaSalle, Ford, Macon counties

BLOOMINGTON — The nationwide spike in coronavirus cases expected this week hit Central Illinois on Monday with new cases reported in McLean, Tazewell, Livingston, Piatt, LaSalle, Ford and Macon counties.
In McLean County, the health department reported four more people tested positive for COVID-19, bringing to 48 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Sara Sparkman of the Tazewell County Health Department, confirmed the COVID-19-related death of a man in his 80s. The man had been a resident of Generations at Riverview Senior Living in East Peoria.
There is an outbreak of COVID-19 at Generations at Riverview with four confirmed cases and two pending cases, Sparkman said.
With the four new cases, Tazewell County now has 14 confirmed positives of COVID-19.
Livingston County Health Department reported that three more residents of that county had tested positive for COVID-19, bringing that county's total to 10 confirmed cases.
The individuals are a woman in her 30s who is hospitalized and a man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s who are recovering at home in isolation, according to Erin Fogarty of the Livingston County Health Department.
Of the 48 people in McLean County, five are hospitalized, 28 are at home in isolation and 12 have recovered.
The health department previously reported that two people had died of COVID-19. The department reported on March 31 that a man in his 70s had died and reported on March 22 that a woman in her 70s had died.
Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced that county's eleventh case of COVID-19 — a woman in her 20s who is recovering at home in isolation.
Piatt County has two more cases of COVID-19, bringing that county's total to three, said David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department.
The first new Piatt County case is a 47-year-old woman who tested positive at a Chicago hospital. "We are in contact with her," Remmert said.
The second new case in Piatt is a 32-year-old female health care worker who works at a Champaign hospital, Remmert said.
"She is recovering at home and she and all household members are currently quarantined," Remmert said. "Contact tracing is currently ongoing and her workplace has been notified."
Ford County Public Health Department announced that county's second positive case of COVID-19 in a man in his 80s. He is hospitalized, said Danielle Walls of the county health department.
Meanwhile, The Joint Crisis Communication Team in Macon County announced on Monday that two more Macon County residents have tested positive, bringing to 10 the number of residents of that county with COVID-19.
The new cases in Macon County are a woman in her 30s who is in isolation in her home and a woman in her 50s who is in isolation at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
McLean County Health Department reported further on its website (health.mcleancountyil.gov) that 12 of the county residents who have tested positive are in their 60s, nine in their 70s, eight in their 50s, six in their 20s, six in their 30s, five in their 40s and two in their 80s.
The website further said that 67 percent of the McLean County residents who have tested positive are female and 33 are male.
By race, 23 of the 48 residents are white, 17 are black, none are Asian, seven are "unknown" and one is "other," according to the health department website.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, until supplies are exhausted, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing criteria expanded during the weekend to include critical infrastructure workers (including utility workers) with COVID-19 symptoms, any health care facility worker and first responder, and anyone experiencing mild symptoms and who live in communities experiencing a high number of coronavirus hospitalizations.
Symptoms are fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath.
People are asked to reduce their risk of spreading COVID-19 by staying home as much as they can; keeping at least a six-foot distance from other people; wearing a mask when you are with other people, such as at the grocery store; avoiding gatherings of 10 or more people; washing their hands frequently; covering coughs and sneezes; avoiding touching their eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; and sterilizing frequently used surfaces.
People who experience COVID-19 symptoms are advised to stay home, then call their health care provider if their symptoms worsen. About 80 percent of people with COVID-19 experience mild to moderate symptoms and recover after about two weeks of home isolation and treating their symptoms.
This story will be updated.
Kevin Barlow contributed to this report.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
