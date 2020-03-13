UPDATED State Farm on coronavirus threat: Work from home if you can

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm, citing coronavirus, is implementing social distancing in the workplace and instructing employees who can to work from home.
Late Thursday, the company issued a clarification to its initial statement:
"While today every employee does not have the ability to work from home, and may continue to work in one of our facilities, we are working quickly on tools to make it possible for most employees to work from home. We are prioritizing tools for employees who are customer-facing. If an employee or a family member are at higher risk or a member of a special population as defined by the Centers for Disease Control, they can visit with their leadership about options, including paid administrative leave."
The company did not have the number of State Farm employees nationwide that the change will affect.
State Farm also is extending travel restrictions through April. A spokesman for the Bloomington office said the company has no known confirmed employee infections. The insurer is implementing an immediate two-week closure of its operating center in DuPont, Washington.
"We do not want to contribute to the possible spread of the virus," said State Farm. "This is a rapidly changing situation and the decisions we are making balance those health concerns with our obligation to continue to serve our customers. We will communicate all workplace decisions to our employees first, and provide public updates as appropriate."
Customers can use the mobile app or visit statefarm.com. Customers also can call to make a payment, file a claim, manage your account balance or ask a question.
"We ask for patience from our State Farm customers as they may experience increased hold times while our team works to serve them in multiple ways," said State Farm.