UPDATED: Tenth person in McLean County with COVID-19 in ICU; Macon County has first two cases; LaSalle County adds 4th case

LaSalle County Health Department confirmed late Friday an additional COVID-19 case in LaSalle County. The man in his 80s is hospitalized in isolation.

As of Friday night in McLean County, the health department had been notified that 104 people in McLean County have tested negative for COVID-19 while test results were pending for another 37 people.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight and McNeal were at the McLean County fairgrounds on Friday afternoon for setup of a COVID-19 testing site that opens Saturday for people who meet certain criteria.

Asked how many people in McLean County may have COVID-19, McKnight said there is "no real way to estimate that" because testing has been limited.

Her advice to people who experience COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, sore throat and shortness of breath) is to "stay home and treat yourself like you do have it to prevent spreading it if you have it or contracting it if you don't."

"The confirmation test is not going to change the treatment," she said. "We encourage you to stay home and treat those symptoms."