UPDATED: Twenty-five more COVID cases in McLean County; outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center

Twenty-eight of the 36 are residents and eight are staff, she said. Of the 36, five — all residents — are hospitalized but none in an intensive care unit, she said.

The health department had initially reported Friday afternoon that there was a fifth death but McKnight clarified later that was in error and the number of COVID-related fatalities in McLean County remained at four.

Three McLean County residents died earlier this spring.

McKnight said that when the first case was reported at Bloomington Rehab, the health department strongly recommended COVID testing of all residents and staff.

Since then, the number of COVID positives there has increased. Not all test results are back yet, McKnight said. The facility had 78 beds.

Despite the outbreak, McKnight said she was not aware of "red flags" at the long-term care facility. When health department staff reached out to the facility, they found that many infection control protocols, such as universal masking, already were in place, she said.

"COVID-19 is an infectious disease," she said. "This shows how quickly it can spread, even if all the measures are taken."