UPDATED: Twenty-five more COVID cases in McLean County; outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center

BLOOMINGTON — Twenty-five more McLean County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, with an outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, but the number of people who have died of the novel virus remained at four, the county health department reported Friday.
"Our most recent rise in cases is related to an outbreak at a long-term care facility," said health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.
The 25 new cases reported Friday bring to 161 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus since March 19.
Of the 161, seven are hospitalized, 46 are at home in isolation, 104 have recovered and four have died, the health department said.
McKnight attributed much of the recent surge in cases — 25 new cases Friday after nine new cases on Thursday — to an outbreak at Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center, 1925 S. Main St., Bloomington.
"Of the total (161), 36 are related to the Bloomington Rehabilitation & Health Center outbreak," McKnight said.
Of those 36 people, one — a female resident in her 70s — was the fourth county COVID fatality announced by the health department on Thursday, McKnight said Friday.
Twenty-eight of the 36 are residents and eight are staff, she said. Of the 36, five — all residents — are hospitalized but none in an intensive care unit, she said.
The health department had initially reported Friday afternoon that there was a fifth death but McKnight clarified later that was in error and the number of COVID-related fatalities in McLean County remained at four.
Three McLean County residents died earlier this spring.
McKnight said that when the first case was reported at Bloomington Rehab, the health department strongly recommended COVID testing of all residents and staff.
Since then, the number of COVID positives there has increased. Not all test results are back yet, McKnight said. The facility had 78 beds.
Despite the outbreak, McKnight said she was not aware of "red flags" at the long-term care facility. When health department staff reached out to the facility, they found that many infection control protocols, such as universal masking, already were in place, she said.
"COVID-19 is an infectious disease," she said. "This shows how quickly it can spread, even if all the measures are taken."
"We're working with this facility and our other long-term care facilities," McKnight said.
The administrator at Bloomington Rehab referred The Pantagraph to Tonya Hill, corporate director of census development for Petersen Health Care, which owns Bloomington Rehab.
"We are actively testing and we report to them (Illinois Department of Public Health) daily," Hill said Friday. She said the facility is keeping residents and their family members informed.
Hill referred to her statement earlier in the week, after the first positive cases were announced, when she said that all residents, staff and anyone who enters the building is screened for COVID; staff and anyone who enters with symptoms is sent home; residents with symptoms are segregated; and social distancing among residents is observed during meals and activities.
"We are committed to doing everything we can to prevent the spread of COVID-19 within our facilities and are working closely with local and state health officials ...," Hill said. "Unfortunately, it is still possible that some may not be able to avoid community transmission which is why Petersen Health Care has been vigilant in assessing and monitoring our residents and staff daily to protect our most vulnerable population and we will continue to do so."
Angie Baker, regional ombudsman for the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, whose job is advocacy for residents of long-term care facilities, said she has been told the facility administrator has been keeping residents and their family members informed. Baker said she hasn't received complaints from family members.
Petersen Health Care, based in Peoria, also has Illinois long-term care facilities in Arcola, Bradford, Canton (two), Casey, Charleston, East Peoria, El Paso, Farmington, Greenup, Mattoon, Pekin, Peoria Heights, Sullivan (four), Toulon and Tuscola, according to its website.
As of Thursday, the Coles County Health Department said three residents of the Charleston facility had died of COVID-19. That county has 69 cases; 40 are connected with that nursing home.
In Bloomington, COVID-19 testing remains available at the drive-through testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through May 22. McKnight said the health department is working with community partners to make sure testing is accessible after that site closes.
Statewide, IDPH reported 2,432 new coronavirus cases on Friday and 130 additional deaths, including two LaSalle County women, one in her 60s and one in her 80s; a Champaign County woman in her 40s; a Macon County man in his 80s; and a Sangamon County woman in her 60s.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
