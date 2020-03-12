5 updates about what's going on with coronavirus in Illinois

“With these new cases, we are experiencing more spread in our community,” Ezike said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot canceled the city’s massive St. Patrick’s Day parades for this weekend because of fears the disease would spread through the dense crowds.

Tenants in Prudential Plaza and other buildings near Millennium Park in Chicago were told an employee at an unidentified company in the two-tower Prudential complex on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19.

GENERAL ASSEMBLY CANCELS SESSIONS

Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the spread of the new coronavirus.

He announced that employees without substantial sick leave who must be absent from work for extended periods would be eligible for unemployment insurance under emergency rules his administration would file with lawmakers.

“We'll continue to work together to evaluate the situation and take additional steps as needed,” said Pritzker hours after organizers announced that Chicago, like other cities around the world, had canceled this weekend's St. Patrick's Day celebration.