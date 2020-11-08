Uptick in COVID cases statewide continues

BLOOMINGTON — The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 10,009 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus on Sunday, in addition to 42 deaths.
The deaths reported by the state include a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s from Champaign County, a woman in her 90s from LaSalle County, and two women from Macon County including one in her 80s and one in her 90s, Because of the timing of the state reports, local county health departments may have already reported the deaths in their area.
McLean County Health Department officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 1 – 7 is 10.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,757 specimens for a total of 8,404,304.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 487,987 cases, including 10,196 deaths.
As of Saturday night, 4,303 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 833 patients were in the ICU and 368 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, beginning last Friday and going forward, IDPH will report confirmed cases and probable cases combined. A confirmed case is laboratory confirmed via molecular test. A probable case meets clinical criteria AND is epidemiologically linked or has a positive antigen test. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be de-duplicated and will only be counted once.
