Uptick in Illinois COVID-19 cases continues

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 4,245 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, including 22 additional deaths.
State health officials are reporting a total of 344,048 cases, including 9,214 deaths. The preliminary seven-day positivity rate from Oct. 11 through Oct. 17 is 5.3%. On Saturday, labs across the state reported 79,296 tests, for a total of 6,775,553.
The McLean County Health Department have discontinued reporting new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.
Several other county health departments already have adopted this practice. Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said health department staff would continue to perform contact tracing and case investigation seven days a week.
At Illinois State University, 30 cases have been reported in the last week, bringing the total number of positive tests to 1,312 since Aug. 17. The positivity rate over the last seven days was reported at 2.3%.
Four DeWitt County residents remain hospitalized with the novel virus. One new case in Clinton was added on Friday, bringing the total number of active cases to 71, said Dave Remmert, health administrator for the DeWitt-Piatt Bi-County Health Department. The county was placed back on the state’s warning list Friday.
An outbreak at Liberty Village in Clinton created an uptick in cases last week.
“We are managing multiple outbreaks currently,” Remmert said. “For DeWitt County, the metrics show that our incidence rate now sits at 17 per 100,000 (as compared to a state goal of 50 per 100,000), and a positivity rate of 11.1 percent (as compared to a state goal of 8 percent). Our total number of tests performed has nearly doubled over the past week, but it isn't enough to keep our positivity rate below 8 percent as our case numbers have risen.”
In LaSalle County, 24 new cases were confirmed Sunday, bringing the total to 2,163. Three teens – two girls and a boy – were among the new cases.
