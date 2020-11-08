Uptick in Illinois COVID cases continues

The deaths reported by the state include a man in his 50s and a woman in her 60s from Champaign County, a woman in her 90s from LaSalle County, and two women from Macon County including one in her 80s and one in her 90s. Because of the timing of the state reports, local county health departments may have already reported the deaths in their area.

McLean County Health Department officials announced last month that they would no longer report new COVID-19 numbers during the weekend. Numbers reported on Monday will reflect data from the weekend.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Nov. 1–7 is 10.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 90,757 specimens for a total of 8,404,304.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 487,987 cases, including 10,196 deaths.