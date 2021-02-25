 Skip to main content
VA Illiana accepting COVID vaccine appointments for enrolled veterans
VA Illiana accepting COVID vaccine appointments for enrolled veterans

DANVILLE —  Veterans enrolled at VA Illiana Health Care System who want the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine may now call and schedule an appointment, according to a news release from VAIHCS.

Enrolled veterans can call (217) 554-4444 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday to speak to a call center representative. Clinics will be held at VA Illiana sites in Bloomington, Danville, Decatur, Mattoon, Peoria and Springfield.

VAIHCS began receiving vaccines in mid-December and has administered more than 5,000 vaccines to veterans and staff. The facility has been contacting and offering the vaccination to the highest-risk veterans using the latest CDC guidelines for prioritization and is now opening clinics for enrolled veterans of any age.

All appointments must be scheduled; no walk-in appointments will be available. Veterans who are not enrolled or do not currently receive care at the VA can visit VA's eligibility webpage https://www.va.gov/health-care/eligibility/.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccinations at the VA, visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/.

Concerned about COVID-19?

