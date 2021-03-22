Veterans Corner: 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown

100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN
A ceremony will be held Wednesday by American Legion Posts 635 in Normal and 56 in Bloomington, at the McLean County Museum of History, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Tomb of the Unknown in the Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony will take place on the steps on the east side of the museum (old courthouse). The event will begin at 11:45 a.m. with the posting of a “Sentry” and the walking of the traditional 21 steps in front of the museum until noon to illustrate this duty that is walked during every guard session at the Tomb of the Unknown. (Please observe reverent silence during this time.) The sentry will rejoin the rifle squad at that time. The chaplain will give an invocation and mention Pvt. Francis G. Moews (whose name is on the World War II monument at the front of the museum and who was killed in action at Remagen, Germany, on March 24, 1945). McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Jerry Vogler will provide a short talk about the decision to dedicate the tomb and the opening of the Tomb of the Unknown. The rifle squad will then fire three volleys; “Taps” will be played by the bugler, and the bagpiper will play “Amazing Grace.”
SALUTE TO OUR HOMETOWN HEROES
Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 454 will proudly host an event honoring two area Gold Star families, Vonda and Kevin Rodgers and Frances and Jerome Maddox and their sons Sgt. Josh Rodgers and Sgt. Anthony Maddox. The event will be at 3 p.m. April 11 at VFW 454 at 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington. The public is welcome to join us in honoring these families for their sacrifices and the sacrifices of Sgt. Rodgers and Sgt. Maddox.
DID YOU KNOW?
The VA Home Based Primary Care (HBPC) is an extended care program that delivers primary healthcare services through a VA interdisciplinary team, to basically homebound, chronically ill veterans, who have caregivers that are capable and willing to assist in their care. HBPC goals include maintaining patients with chronic illnesses in their home setting for as long as possible, reducing frequency of needs for hospitalizations, providing alternatives to nursing home placement and others associated with improving or maintaining the highest level of living arrangements possible. There are several HBPC program criteria including that the patient has a complex disease process that necessitates care by an interdisciplinary team, routine outpatient VA healthcare visits are arduous or not effective due to the physical or other impairments, the patient has an identified caregiver and others. To learn more about the HBPC program, contact your current primary care team or the HBPC department, Danville, 1-217-554-4513 or 1-800-320-8387, ext. 44513.
VA CLINICS OPEN MORE APPOINTMENTS
The VA Community Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOCs) are making more appointments available, including both primary care and specialty care. Your Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) currently provides rides to the Peoria Clinic on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. For more information about the current status of rides contact the VAC at 309-888-5140.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.