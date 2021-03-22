Veterans Corner: 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknown

100TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN

A ceremony will be held Wednesday by American Legion Posts 635 in Normal and 56 in Bloomington, at the McLean County Museum of History, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the opening of the Tomb of the Unknown in the Arlington National Cemetery. The ceremony will take place on the steps on the east side of the museum (old courthouse). The event will begin at 11:45 a.m. with the posting of a “Sentry” and the walking of the traditional 21 steps in front of the museum until noon to illustrate this duty that is walked during every guard session at the Tomb of the Unknown. (Please observe reverent silence during this time.) The sentry will rejoin the rifle squad at that time. The chaplain will give an invocation and mention Pvt. Francis G. Moews (whose name is on the World War II monument at the front of the museum and who was killed in action at Remagen, Germany, on March 24, 1945). McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission Superintendent Jerry Vogler will provide a short talk about the decision to dedicate the tomb and the opening of the Tomb of the Unknown. The rifle squad will then fire three volleys; “Taps” will be played by the bugler, and the bagpiper will play “Amazing Grace.”