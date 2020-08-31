Veterans Corner: 9/11 observance in downtown Bloomington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

9/11 OBSERVANCE

Nineteen years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacked the United States of America by flying airlines with innocent passengers aboard into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon, killing all the passengers and thousands of equally innocent people. Additionally, several other buildings in Manhattan were severely damaged.

In Pennsylvania, another plane hijacked by terrorists was flown into the Pennsylvania countryside killing all aboard. The country rallied as a nation to deal with the loss of life, physical damage and the extreme threat to the American way of life.

This year, to commemorate this tragic loss of life and the spirit of the American people, there will be a display erected at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Bloomington. This display reminds us of our losses, but also of our unity as a nation that seems to be in question during these turbulent times. Please take a moment to reflect on our losses, but be comforted by our spirit as a nation.

VA VOLUNTEER AND “CANTEENS” TO RETURN