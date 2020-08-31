Veterans Corner: 9/11 observance in downtown Bloomington

9/11 OBSERVANCE
Nineteen years ago on Sept. 11, 2001, terrorists attacked the United States of America by flying airlines with innocent passengers aboard into the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon, killing all the passengers and thousands of equally innocent people. Additionally, several other buildings in Manhattan were severely damaged.
In Pennsylvania, another plane hijacked by terrorists was flown into the Pennsylvania countryside killing all aboard. The country rallied as a nation to deal with the loss of life, physical damage and the extreme threat to the American way of life.
This year, to commemorate this tragic loss of life and the spirit of the American people, there will be a display erected at the Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Bloomington. This display reminds us of our losses, but also of our unity as a nation that seems to be in question during these turbulent times. Please take a moment to reflect on our losses, but be comforted by our spirit as a nation.
VA VOLUNTEER AND “CANTEENS” TO RETURN
The VA announced plans to reintegrate volunteers to its health care facilities. Volunteers from veterans organizations like the VFW, AMVETS and American Legion and DAV have long provided a friendly face, wheelchair pushers, beverages, snacks and food at VA medical centers and outpatient clinics. This practice was halted by the lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie stated that as the VA reopens and expands its operations to more regular medical care, the volunteer services are carefully included in those plans. Wilkie said, “Volunteers are an integral part of our health care teams, offering fundamental services. VA facilities everywhere look forward to their return."
Visit https://bit.ly/32uyO2I for more details about the plan.
DID YOU KNOW?
The U.S. Army has changed its long-standing rule that a soldier who goes to flight school (fixed wing or rotary wing) has a six-year military active duty obligation after completion of the school. The new rule requires a 10-year obligation, which makes the Army’s rule comparable to that service obligation of Air Force fighter pilots.
Last year the Army’s pilot attrition rate grew to a record 10% of its force, due largely to aging aviators and competition from commercial airlines. The new policy is effective Oct. 1, but those already in flight school will retain their six-year service obligation.
The COVID-19 pandemic has drastically reduced the short-term demand for commercial pilots, but it is strongly believed that the commercial demand will recover quickly when the pandemic eases. The Army in January said it would pay up to $1,000 a month in aviation incentives, which is the first increase it had offered in two decades.
VA PATIENT-APPOINTMENT TOOL
VA has launched a new appointment scheduling tool at the VA in Central Ohio to make medical visits more efficient for care providers and veterans. A critical component of VA’s Electronic Health Record Modernization (EHRM) effort is the Centralized Scheduling Solution (CSS). This system will be implemented at all VA health facilities to expedite patient-care coordination throughout the department.
The current Electronic Health Record system (EHR) requires the VA staff to log into multiple software applications to coordinate calendars, clinicians, rooms and equipment. The new EHR system will provide an “all-in-one” appointment management solution that offers scheduling by resource (e.g., clinician, room, equipment), simple color-coded time slots and a single view for coordinating schedules across multiple locations.
The new EHR system is also compatible with the Department of Defense (DOD), system which should make the transition easier for a soldier being treated at a DOD facility, to the VA system of health care. Full implementation of the new system at all VA facilities will start this fall.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
