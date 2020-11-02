Veterans Corner: A look at Army Emergency Relief

DID YOU KNOW?

Army Emergency Relief, which was established in 1942, is a private, nonprofit organization that was created to help soldiers and their family members who experience financial emergency needs with rent, utilities, emergency travel, etc. AER also provides emergency funds to soldiers’ orphans and surviving spouses and offers undergraduate scholarships to spouses and children of both active and retired soldiers. Since its inception, AER has assisted more than four million soldiers and family members with more than $2 billion in support. In 2019, AER processed over 40,000 cases, providing $70 million in no-interest loans and grants and awarded more than $8 million in scholarships to spouses and children of soldiers. More than 1,000 soldiers and Army families who received loans this year from the AER are about to get a windfall, as the nonprofit forgives those debts, converting them instead to grants. AER just announced expanded eligibility to Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve soldiers activated in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org/assistance for more details and how to apply for financial assistance through AER.