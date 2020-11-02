Veterans Corner: A look at Army Emergency Relief

DID YOU KNOW?
Army Emergency Relief, which was established in 1942, is a private, nonprofit organization that was created to help soldiers and their family members who experience financial emergency needs with rent, utilities, emergency travel, etc. AER also provides emergency funds to soldiers’ orphans and surviving spouses and offers undergraduate scholarships to spouses and children of both active and retired soldiers. Since its inception, AER has assisted more than four million soldiers and family members with more than $2 billion in support. In 2019, AER processed over 40,000 cases, providing $70 million in no-interest loans and grants and awarded more than $8 million in scholarships to spouses and children of soldiers. More than 1,000 soldiers and Army families who received loans this year from the AER are about to get a windfall, as the nonprofit forgives those debts, converting them instead to grants. AER just announced expanded eligibility to Army National Guard and U.S. Army Reserve soldiers activated in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. Visit www.armyemergencyrelief.org/assistance for more details and how to apply for financial assistance through AER.
VA NEW ELECTRONIC HEALTH RECORD SYSTEM (EHR)
The VA launched its new electronic health record (EHR) system Oct. 24 at select VA facilities in the Pacific Northwest and Las Vegas, beginning a transformation of how VA delivers care to veterans. The new EHR puts VA and DOD on a single electronic health record, which improves veterans’ health care experiences by eliminating the need to keep or carry paper records detailing care receive from either department. EHR also enables increased information sharing with providers in the communities where veterans live and receive care. This implementation follows 27 months of preparation with final implementation at all VA health care facilities and clinics nationwide by 2028.
IDES VIRTUAL JOB FAIR
The Illinois Department of Employment Security and Illinois WorkNet invite veterans and their spouses to attend the Veterans Virtual Recruitment 2020 Series running Nov. 9, 10, 12, and 13. Each virtual session will feature employers who will discuss their business sector, provide information on their respective company and employment opportunities. Each session will focus on various parts of the state of Illinois where the employers are located. Veterans and their spouses must be pre-registered, have current resumes posted on file at www.illinoisjoblink.com. To view a complete list of jobs and employers go to www.illinoisjoblink.com; on the left hand side click Job Search; click Refine Search; click Tags; and Hire A Veteran 2020. To register, go to https://bit.ly/3jCuJA4.
BLUE WATER NAVY AGENT ORANGE UPDATE
The VA has received 69,570 claims for service-connected disability from exposure to Agent Orange since Jan. 1, 2020 when the Blue Water Navy Vietnam Veterans Act of 2019 extended the presumption of exposure to “Blue Water Navy” to veterans whose service brought them within the territorial limits of Vietnam. As of Sept. 30, VA has processed 34,415 (48%) with 24,328 (71%) being granted. Visit inquire@nara.gov to inquire as to whether your service may be included in the Blue Water Exposure area. If your claim has been denied visit https://www.va.gov/decision-reviews/legacy-appeals/.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
