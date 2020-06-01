Veterans Corner: Assistance office reopens to public June 15

Your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission office will reopen to the public effective June 15. Our regular hours will remain 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays.
The public will be required to observe social distancing and provide and wear a face covering to secure entry. Appointments for financial assistance and extended visits will be required.
We will return to our former practice of accepting walk-ins for information only and to get copies of forms such as VA Form 10-10EZ application for VA Health Benefits or Standard Form 180 (SF 180) Request for Military Documents, etc.
Q: Now that the VAC is reopening for more normal activities, when will the VAC van service to the Peoria VA Clinic resume?
A: The VA is slowly reopening the Illiana VA Medical Center in Danville and its Community Based Outpatient Clinics. The VAC will begin, immediately, taking requests for rides needed for June 15 and later.
The VAC will initially offer van service to the Peoria clinic for specialty care only on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. Rides to the Peoria clinic for primary care will not be provided since primary care is provided at the Bloomington clinic. Veterans who have special reasons for using the Peoria clinic for primary care may contact the VAC.
The use of the van service to the Peoria clinic will continue to be evaluated to determine whether the frequency is appropriate. The number of passengers in the van will be limited to two plus the driver. Social distancing procedures will be followed. No riders will be permitted in the front seat. All passengers will be required to bring their own face covering and must wear it while in the van.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Sept. 3, 2018, Veterans Corner reported that the VA was implementing the President’s Executive Order 13837, which would change the policy that allowed free or discounted use of government property for union business. Additionally, the EO would reduce the use of “official (VA) time” to be spent during the workday by federal employees to engage in union activities.
The implementation has reduced the 135,000 hours of “official time” spent on union business, in the first quarter of FY 2020, to 59,000 hours in the second quarter of FY 2020.
These “official hours” included doctors, nurses and other personnel who provide vital services to veterans. Of the more than 330 local bargaining units notified in late 2019 of the change, 244 local union bargaining units have notified the VA they plan to vacate VA premises rather than pay fair-market rent. Seventy-seven union bargaining units have signed year-long leases.
These changes will generate $1.4 million in rent payments and free up 150,000 square feet of space in VA facilities. This space will be used for administrative staff in some cases, but mostly for veterans' care in such areas as mental health counseling, suicide prevention and care for homeless veterans.
BURN PIT REGISTRY UPDATE
VA’s Airborne Hazards and Open Burn Pit Registry passed the milestone of 200,000 participants registered. Veterans who served in the Middle East can register by visiting https://veteran.mobilehealth.va.gov/AHBurnPitRegistry/#page/home .
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
