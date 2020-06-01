Veterans Corner: Assistance office reopens to public June 15

The use of the van service to the Peoria clinic will continue to be evaluated to determine whether the frequency is appropriate. The number of passengers in the van will be limited to two plus the driver. Social distancing procedures will be followed. No riders will be permitted in the front seat. All passengers will be required to bring their own face covering and must wear it while in the van.

DID YOU KNOW?

The Sept. 3, 2018, Veterans Corner reported that the VA was implementing the President’s Executive Order 13837, which would change the policy that allowed free or discounted use of government property for union business. Additionally, the EO would reduce the use of “official (VA) time” to be spent during the workday by federal employees to engage in union activities.

The implementation has reduced the 135,000 hours of “official time” spent on union business, in the first quarter of FY 2020, to 59,000 hours in the second quarter of FY 2020.