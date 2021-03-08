Veterans Corner: Bloomington VA clinic adding services

BLOOMINGTON VA CLINIC ADDING SERVICES
When the VA opened the Bloomington Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in November 2019, the only disappointment was that the new, long-awaited clinic had only a few medical care services available. The plan was to add additional services as the number of enrollees at the Bloomington Clinic increased. Unfortunately, COVID-19 happened in March/April 2020 and most VA health care was reduced due to federal and state restrictions on social distancing and the number of people who could gather at most locations.
Illiana VA is expanding the available specialty care and will be utilizing the following Danville specialists who are currently traveling to the CBOC in Bloomington. Additional specialists also may be utilized from local community specialists. Cardio care specialist Dr. Rajaguru started in April 2020 and will be at our clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the second Friday each month. A renal specialist, Dr. Chinnapillai, started August 2020 and will be at our clinic 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the first Tuesday each month. Infectious disease Dr. Kim started August 2020 and will be at our clinic 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the third Tuesday each month. Podiatry Dr. Nachowicz started December 2020 and will be at our clinic on the first and third Monday each month. Pulmonary Dr. Skillrud of our local medical community started December 2020 and will be at the local clinic every other Friday, and in Danville on Thursdays. Most specialty care must be a referral by the VA primary doctor.
DID YOU KNOW?
The VA has reaffirmed its commitment to extend debt relief for veterans through Sept. 20, 2021. VA will continue suspension of collection on all veteran benefit overpayments and medical copayment debt that occurred after April 1, 2020, in an effort to provide veterans continued financial relief due to the COVID-19 pandemic. VA will notify veterans of the existence of their current debt and available expansive relief options. These options include making payments, extending repayment plan, waivers, compromises and temporary hardship suspensions. Veteran and beneficiaries with questions about benefit overpayments can see frequently asked questions, can go online to submit requests or call 1-800-827-0648. Call volume and wait times are usually lower Tuesday to Friday. For health care co-payment debts, veterans should contact the Health Resource Center at 1-866-400-1238.
Q&A
Q: I enrolled in the Servicemembers Group Life Insurance (SGLI) while I was in the Army. I converted it to Veterans Group Life Insurance (VGLI) when I separated from the Army because it seemed to have very competitive rates, especially while I was young and had dependent children. I am now in my 60s and find that VGLI is no longer competitive with other private group life insurance. Is the VA considering “fixing” that situation?
A: You did the right thing when you converted from SGLI to VGLI! That decision must be made within 240 days of separation. If conversion is applied for after the 240 days but before the deadline of one year and 120 days, proof of good health must be provided. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, VA is temporarily extending the application deadlines for VGLI conversion by an additional 90 days beyond the usual deadline rules. The deadline extension is set to expire in June 2021. To be competitive for existing VGLI policy holders, the VGLI premiums will be reduced by an average of 7% across all age groups, allowing separating service members to continue their VGLI coverage level as a renewable term insurance policy after leaving service.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.