Veterans Corner: Bloomington VA clinic adding services

BLOOMINGTON VA CLINIC ADDING SERVICES

When the VA opened the Bloomington Community Based Outpatient Clinic (CBOC) in November 2019, the only disappointment was that the new, long-awaited clinic had only a few medical care services available. The plan was to add additional services as the number of enrollees at the Bloomington Clinic increased. Unfortunately, COVID-19 happened in March/April 2020 and most VA health care was reduced due to federal and state restrictions on social distancing and the number of people who could gather at most locations.

Illiana VA is expanding the available specialty care and will be utilizing the following Danville specialists who are currently traveling to the CBOC in Bloomington. Additional specialists also may be utilized from local community specialists. Cardio care specialist Dr. Rajaguru started in April 2020 and will be at our clinic from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the second Friday each month. A renal specialist, Dr. Chinnapillai, started August 2020 and will be at our clinic 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the first Tuesday each month. Infectious disease Dr. Kim started August 2020 and will be at our clinic 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the third Tuesday each month. Podiatry Dr. Nachowicz started December 2020 and will be at our clinic on the first and third Monday each month. Pulmonary Dr. Skillrud of our local medical community started December 2020 and will be at the local clinic every other Friday, and in Danville on Thursdays. Most specialty care must be a referral by the VA primary doctor.