Q: I heard that the horse-drawn caisson unit was stopping the carrying of caskets of deceased veterans for burial at Arlington National Cemetery. What is going on? That part of the ceremony was very spiritual and immediately connected the death of the deceased veteran with the others at Arlington.

A: The Army’s Caisson Platoon — a ceremonial horse unit that has transported fallen troops to their final resting place at Arlington National Cemetery for decades — plans to shut down starting May 1 for 45 days to prioritize the health of the herd, according to an Army spokesperson. The suspension will not impact military honors at the cemetery except that the Caisson Platoon horses will not pull the various conveyances. This suspension follows four equine deaths in the platoon over the last year-plus, and comes amid efforts from the unit and millions in funding from Congress to rectify poor living conditions for the horses. The Army indicated that interim solutions are being explored, including alternative horse-drawn conveyances and contracting caisson services from outside organizations. Updates on the availability of caisson funeral support will be shared on the Arlington National Cemetery website, arlingtoncemetery.mil/Funerals/Funeral-Information.

ACCESS TO DoD, TRICARE BENEFITS WEBSITES CHANGED

The Department of Defense and the Tricare health system for military retirees changed their procedures to apply for a DS log-on (DoD self-service log-on) remotely. Users will notice the new requirement as the departments adopt the new Oracle Cerner MHS Genesis electronic health record system departmentwide. The system provides a digital credential used by military personnel and beneficiaries to access pay records, health services and other DoD administrative applications. When patients apply to access the new program, they are asked to provide a photo of their driver’s license or another approved identification card and a credit card or a loan document to verify their ID. The new Remote Identity Proofing service is provided by a third-party vendor who uses a soft credit check to verify the individual’s identity. A recent search of legislative action or administrative orders did not reveal any action taken by Congress to review this change before it was implemented. The issue of using a soft credit check just to verify identity has many veterans concerned about a third party having financial information about them just for the convenience of the verification for the DoD or Tricare systems. Veterans who object to the credit check can use a Common Access Card to obtain a DS log-on or, if they do not have a CAC, can go to the DoD ID card facility and get their identity verified in person.

VA BUDGET PROPOSAL PRESS RELEASE

The budget proposal from the Biden Administration extolls the virtues of how it will improve benefits for veterans. However, a VA press release on April 21 seems to disagree. An in-depth review of the press release charges that the budget proposal referred to in the release would cut a broad range of critical programs by 22% — that would mean 30 million fewer veteran outpatient visits and 51,000 jobs lost across the Veterans Health Administration, leaving veterans unable to get appointments for care. The list of terrible possibilities goes on for some space in the press release. Further research reveals that the budget proposal so condemned in the official VA press release is not the Biden Administration budget proposal, but rather the proposal offered by the opposition party, which is never referred to or named in the press releases from the VA. Government entities rarely contain politically-based arguments about a congressional proposal without identifying the target of the comments. Such political arguments would seem to be better made at press conferences or public forums rather than official government press releases. Visit va.gov/OPA/PRESSREL/PRESSRELEASE.CFM?ID=5874 for more information.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

In these times of diminishing faith in our nation's institutions, the recent budget proposals were full of contradictions about veterans' benefits under the budget. I offer the following quote to consider the faith in our institutions is dwindling.

“Let us never forget that government is ourselves and not an alien power over us. The ultimate rulers of our democracy are not the President and senators and congressmen and government officials, but the votes of this country.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt