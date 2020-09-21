Veterans Corner: CBD hygiene products banned; VA data breach

HEMP WE GO AGAIN?
The Navy has joined the Army, Air Force and Coast Guard by banning sailors and Marines from using shampoos, lotions and soaps made with hemp or cannabidiol (CBD), one of the main active compounds in cannabis plants.
The Navy’s previous policy only banned the ingestion of hemp-derived products or use of others, such as transdermal patches, that are designed to put CBD into the blood stream. The Navy said that it is impossible for consumers to determine how much THC such products contain since the Food and Drug Administration has not reviewed nor tested most CBD products for the concentration of THC, the high producing chemical contained in hemp.
The new rules still allow for the use of CBD-containing products that have been approved by the FDA, if a service member has a valid prescription. The rules do not prohibit the use of “durable hemp goods” such as rope, twine or clothing.
The ban is interesting, as civilian TV, radio and print media (advertising) are literally filled with promotions from CBD-containing health and beauty products. Manufacturers boast of their ability to hydrate skin, heal damaged hair, battle acne and more without getting users high. Several states have legalized the sale of THC-containing products for recreational use, including Illinois, and a new recreational use sales facility has been approved in Bloomington-Normal.
VA DATA BREACH
The VA Office of Management announced a data breach involving the personal information of approximately 46,000 veterans has occurred.
As part of the VA efforts to mitigate the damage and protect the veterans, the Financial Services Center (FSC) is alerting the affected individuals by mail, including the next-of-kin of those who are deceased, of the potential risk to their personal information. The VA is also offering access to credit monitoring service, at no cost, to those whose social security numbers may have been compromised.
The letter of notification will include instructions on how to protect their data. Veterans who do not receive an alert by mail do not need to do anything, as their personal information was not involved in the incident.
Veterans and next-of-kin who receive the alert letter from the VA can direct specific questions to the FSC Customer Help Desk at VAFSCVeteransSupport@va.gov or writing to VA FSC Help Desk, Attn: Customer Engagement Center, P.O. Box 148871, Austin, TX 78714-9971.
SUICIDE WEBINAR
The VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville will host a webinar for the whole community from noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 29.
The goal is to help reduce the stigma of and defeating depression and suicide among agencies, families and communities with “The Columbia Protocol” (TCP). Dr. Kelly Posner Gerstenhaber, founder and director of The Columbia Lighthouse Project and a professor at Columbia Psychiatry, will host the webinar.
The Columbia Protocol has become the gold standard for suicide monitoring and is ubiquitous across the U.S. and worldwide. The webinar focuses on a few simple questions that anyone can ask that empower individuals and communities to find people who are at risk for suicide, and connect them to the care they need and prevent tragedies before they happen.
For more information, visit https://cssrs.columbia.edu. Visit bit.ly/TCPwebinar929 or search "illiana va suicide prevention webinar" in a search engine to register.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
