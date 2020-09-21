Veterans Corner: CBD hygiene products banned; VA data breach

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HEMP WE GO AGAIN?

The Navy has joined the Army, Air Force and Coast Guard by banning sailors and Marines from using shampoos, lotions and soaps made with hemp or cannabidiol (CBD), one of the main active compounds in cannabis plants.

The Navy’s previous policy only banned the ingestion of hemp-derived products or use of others, such as transdermal patches, that are designed to put CBD into the blood stream. The Navy said that it is impossible for consumers to determine how much THC such products contain since the Food and Drug Administration has not reviewed nor tested most CBD products for the concentration of THC, the high producing chemical contained in hemp.

The new rules still allow for the use of CBD-containing products that have been approved by the FDA, if a service member has a valid prescription. The rules do not prohibit the use of “durable hemp goods” such as rope, twine or clothing.