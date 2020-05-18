Veterans Corner: Check factors for health care eligibility

Q: I was denied VA Health Care over 10 years ago because the VA said my gross income was too high based on household income level. I have retired and my income is lower than when I worked. How do I find out what the income thresholds are now?
A: VA uses a national income threshold and an income threshold for each county in the country. County thresholds can be found by browsing ‘Health Benefits 2020 GMT tables Group 8’ on the internet. Select ‘2020 GMT tables’ and click. When the website comes up, search for Illinois and then the county.
County thresholds can be as low as $39,000 to as high as $58,000 based upon the cost of living and average income in each county. The VA Form 10-10EZ Enrollment Application for Health Benefits is available online or at your Veterans Assistance Commission office, 309-888-5140.
I would suggest you apply for VA Health Care benefits using the enrollment form regardless of your income level. There are some factors that are considered for enrollment which may nullify the income threshold, regardless of income.
Memorial Day
Memorial Day activities across Illinois have been curtailed or canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. However, the VA National Cemetery Administration will conduct a brief wreath-laying accompanied by a moment of silence at all 140 stateside national cemeteries on or near Memorial Day. In keeping with CDC guidelines to limit large gatherings, the ceremonies will not be open to the public.
Other public events typically associated with Memorial Day at national cemeteries, including placement of flags at graves, will not take place. However, all national cemeteries will be open Memorial Day weekend from dawn to dusk for public visitation.
Many of the ceremonies across the country will be videoed and will be shared on NCA’s Facebook and Twitter pages. VA is also launching a way for the public to pay tribute to veterans at the Veterans Legacy Memorial website. The VLM contains a memorial page for each veteran interred in a VA national cemetery. VLM permits online visitors to leave a comment of tribute on a veteran’s page. Visit http://www.vlm.cem.va.gov for more information.
VA national cemeteries in Central Illinois are Danville National Cemetery in Danville, Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, Quincy National Cemetery in Quincy.
Q: I recently had an infection in one of my eyes. It obviously was not “life-threatening” at that time, but I was very concerned about permanent damage to my vision. The nearest VA facility with optical care is more than 50 miles from where I live. I do not drive anymore and VAC and VA transportation has been suspended due to the COVID-19 outbreak. What alternatives do I have to use VA Health Care if I can not get to a VA facility with the necessary specialist?
A: VA offers urgent care services to eligible veterans at VA medical facilities or at in-network urgent care clinics closer to home. Urgent care benefits are to treat minor injuries and illnesses that are not life threatening, such as colds, strep throat, sprained muscles and skin and ear infections. Eligibility requires a VA Health Care card and you must have received care through VA or from a VA community provider within the past 24 months. VA must be notified and approval granted before the VA will consider payment.
To check eligibility, contact VA facility where you are enrolled or call 1-844-698-2311.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
