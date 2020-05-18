Veterans Corner: Check factors for health care eligibility

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Q: I was denied VA Health Care over 10 years ago because the VA said my gross income was too high based on household income level. I have retired and my income is lower than when I worked. How do I find out what the income thresholds are now?

A: VA uses a national income threshold and an income threshold for each county in the country. County thresholds can be found by browsing ‘Health Benefits 2020 GMT tables Group 8’ on the internet. Select ‘2020 GMT tables’ and click. When the website comes up, search for Illinois and then the county.

County thresholds can be as low as $39,000 to as high as $58,000 based upon the cost of living and average income in each county. The VA Form 10-10EZ Enrollment Application for Health Benefits is available online or at your Veterans Assistance Commission office, 309-888-5140.

I would suggest you apply for VA Health Care benefits using the enrollment form regardless of your income level. There are some factors that are considered for enrollment which may nullify the income threshold, regardless of income.

