Veterans Corner: Communal military rites service planned

REMINDER!
As reported in a recent Veterans Corner column, there will be a special communal military rites service at 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, Bloomington, to recognize those veterans who passed away during the suspension of military rites resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Veterans from World War II forward who did not receive military rites at the time of their funeral can also be recognized at this ceremony. A special recognition of the Sept. 2, 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, will be a part of the ceremony. Contact Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703 for more details if you would like to have your deceased veteran recognized at this ceremony.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) attempts to find and identify military service members who have been declared Missing in Action from all the wars. Central Illinois has an MIA from World War II who has been identified. Marine Corps Sgt. George R. Reeser, 25, of Washington, killed during World War II was finally accounted for on March 27, 2020. In November 1943, Sgt. Reeser was a member of Company A, 1st Battalion, 6th Marine Regiment, 2nd Marine Division, Fleet Marine Force which assaulted under heavy Japanese resistance the small island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. After three days of intense fighting, 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and 2,000 were wounded while the Japanese forces were virtually annihilated. While his remains were recovered, the temporary cemetery in which his remains were interred was lost to military records. A burial site on the island was rediscovered in 2009 and Sgt. Reeser’s remains along with others were recovered and sent to the DPAA for identification. A burial for Sgt. Reeser will be held on Sept. 26 in Deer Creek. Semper Fi, Sgt. Reeser.
DID YOU KNOW?
History Flight, founded in 2003, is a 501(c) 3 nonprofit organization dedicated to research and help locate the remains of over 78,000 American service members still missing in action (MIA) from past American conflicts. History Flight operations since 2003 have recovered over 130 service member remains from the South Pacific and Europe World War II sites. Additionally, History Flight is responsible for an additional 250 remains which have been turned over to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency for processing and identification. Recovery costs from 2010 to 2016 were $6,000,000 which is far less than the government cost for recovery by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) of one MIA in Vietnam. Visit https://historyflight.com for more details.
Q: I am trying to reengage with “service buddies” from my military service 40 years ago. Shamefully, I have not kept in touch with those with whom I served. How do I find my old service buddies?
A: While the government and military branches will not provide contact information for veterans or active-duty personnel except for official business, they do offer good starting points for locating people who served at various commands, including lists of reunions. The Department of Veterans Affairs can forward a message to a veteran, providing the veteran has filed a claim with VA and their current address is on record. The American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars both publish monthly magazines that contain lists of reunions and allow “in search of” requests to find people. There are several more governmental units as well as non-government organizations that can assist you. Visit https://bit.ly/3ar1IUV.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
