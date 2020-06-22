Veterans Corner: Did you know?

A: I admire you for researching this subject prior to the actual need! There is some “red tape” that must be completed and I am sure that you do not want your family members to have to deal with this issue along with all the other decisions that surround a death and burial. Burial benefits available include a gravesite in any of our 143 National Cemeteries with available space, (Locations are available at https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/listcem.asp) opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care, a government headstone or marker, a burial flag, and a Presidential Memorial Certificate, at no cost to the family. Some veterans may be eligible for burial allowances dependent upon whether the cause of death was service-connected or if the veteran passes while at a VA hospital facility and other reasons. More details about burial benefits including joint burial of spouse or dependent children is available at www.va.gov burial benefits. The veteran and the family should make arrangements through a funeral provider or cremation office. In all cases, the veteran’s DD 214 must be provided to the funeral home, so that arrangements with the national cemetery can be made in a timely manner. Your funeral home will also coordinate with the national cemetery, what military rites are desired at the national cemetery.