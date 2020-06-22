Veterans Corner: Did you know?

DID YOU KNOW?
Members of the federal armed forces can purchase low-cost service members’ Group Term Life Insurance (SGLI) coverage in $10,000 multiples, up to $400,000 regardless of the hazardous nature of their military assignments. Once discharged, a veteran can convert their SGLI insurance to Veterans Group Life Insurance (VGLI) regardless of the veteran’s medical condition at time of discharge. However, the VGLI coverage amount cannot be more than the SGLI coverage the veteran had while on active duty.
Q: I separated from the Army about 10 months ago, and did not sign up for Veterans Group Life Insurance (VGLI) when I was discharged. I had $200,000 in SGLI insurance at the time of my discharge. Now that I have left military duty, I am getting married, and feel the need to have life insurance for protection for my new family. Since I have been out of the Army for some time, am I still eligible for VGLI?
A: The normal “window” to sign up for VGLI when a service member separates from the military is one year and 120 days from the discharge date. Failure to “sign up” for VGLI during that window normally means you are no longer eligible for the popular life insurance program. However, due to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Department of Veterans Affairs is extending the eligibility window by 90 days. The new eligibility period for enrollment is 330 days after discharge to submit an application and pay the first month’s premium with no health exam required or one year and 210 days (about 18 months) after discharge to enroll if you submit proof of good health with your application and pay the premium. This extended enrollment and eligibility period will end June 11, 2021.
Q: I am a veteran who is getting up in years and recently decided to be buried at a national cemetery. How do I find out if I am eligible for burial at a national cemetery, what benefits are there and how do I apply?
A: I admire you for researching this subject prior to the actual need! There is some “red tape” that must be completed and I am sure that you do not want your family members to have to deal with this issue along with all the other decisions that surround a death and burial. Burial benefits available include a gravesite in any of our 143 National Cemeteries with available space, (Locations are available at https://www.cem.va.gov/cems/listcem.asp) opening and closing of the grave, perpetual care, a government headstone or marker, a burial flag, and a Presidential Memorial Certificate, at no cost to the family. Some veterans may be eligible for burial allowances dependent upon whether the cause of death was service-connected or if the veteran passes while at a VA hospital facility and other reasons. More details about burial benefits including joint burial of spouse or dependent children is available at www.va.gov burial benefits. The veteran and the family should make arrangements through a funeral provider or cremation office. In all cases, the veteran’s DD 214 must be provided to the funeral home, so that arrangements with the national cemetery can be made in a timely manner. Your funeral home will also coordinate with the national cemetery, what military rites are desired at the national cemetery.
The Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) has implemented a pre-need eligibility program so that veterans, spouses and unmarried dependent adult children may better prepare for burial in a VA National Cemetery prior to the time of need. Interested individuals may submit VA Form 40-10007, Application for Pre-Need Determination of Eligibility for Burial in a VA national cemetery. The program details and the VA Form 40-10007 can be obtained by visiting https://www.va.gov/vaforms/va/pdf/VA40-10007.pdf. VA will review pre-need burial applications and provide written notice of a determination of eligibility. VA will store the pre-need application, supporting documentation, and the decision letter to expedite burial arrangements at the time of need.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
