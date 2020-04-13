Veterans Corner: Do you have enough meds on hand?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 virus guidance includes the recommendation to have a supply of necessary medications on hand. TriCare offers beneficiaries the option to get a 90-day supply of their prescriptions at military pharmacies, via TriCare pharmacy home delivery or at retail network pharmacies.

DID YOU KNOW?

VA vet centers at 300 brick-and-mortar locations across the country provide a range of services, including individual, group, marriage and family counseling. Workers at those facilities can no longer meet with veterans face-to-face. In response, mobile vet centers have been deployed to various cities. While isolation is a proven way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, that same isolation can prove problematic for veterans who need readjustment and other forms of counseling. Vet center staff help ensure that the VA keeps in contact with those veterans who need the care and attention provided by the vet center, and the help to reduce the anxiety some may be experiencing during this unique national emergency.