Veterans Corner: Do you have enough meds on hand?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 virus guidance includes the recommendation to have a supply of necessary medications on hand. TriCare offers beneficiaries the option to get a 90-day supply of their prescriptions at military pharmacies, via TriCare pharmacy home delivery or at retail network pharmacies.
Utilizing home delivery during the outbreak will help lessen the spread of COVID-19, especially for vulnerable populations. Visit https://www.militaryrx.express-script.com/coronavirus-update for instructions.
DID YOU KNOW?
VA vet centers at 300 brick-and-mortar locations across the country provide a range of services, including individual, group, marriage and family counseling. Workers at those facilities can no longer meet with veterans face-to-face. In response, mobile vet centers have been deployed to various cities. While isolation is a proven way to reduce the spread of COVID-19, that same isolation can prove problematic for veterans who need readjustment and other forms of counseling. Vet center staff help ensure that the VA keeps in contact with those veterans who need the care and attention provided by the vet center, and the help to reduce the anxiety some may be experiencing during this unique national emergency.
Veterans and their families are encouraged to call the nearest vet center or call 1-877-927-8387. Contact the Danville VA at 217-554-3000 for information about locations in Central Illinois.
TRICARE SCAM
Military retirees receiving TriCare benefits should be wary of all contacts concerning coronavirus test kits. Scammers offering to ship or sell testing kits are actually trying to collect personal information. Avoid any solicitation regarding COVID-19 test kits by anyone other than your attending physician. The only way TriCare will authorize payment for the COVID-19 test is through a physician’s order.
Report potential scams to the TriCare Fraud and Abuse Section at https://www.Tricare.mil/ContactUs/Report/FraudAbuse.
FINANCIAL RELIEF
The VA is suspending all collection actions on veteran debts under the jurisdiction of the Treasury Department. VA will stop all referrals of delinquent debt to credit reporting agencies and will not take any actions to stop veterans who are in delinquent status from seeking VA home loans.
Collection actions will resume after the termination of the national emergency declaration. Veterans may request a temporary suspension or extended repayment plan for existing benefit debts by contacting 1-800-827-0648.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
