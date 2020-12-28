Veterans Corner: Executive order would allow medical, financial help to vets who believe illnesses related to Uzbekistan base

TOXIC EXPOSURE UPDATE
This column has covered the VA Airborne Hazardous exposure registry creation and development over the last several years. Stars and Stripes magazine reports that Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has drafted an Executive Order for President Trump that would add service at a base in Uzbekistan (the former Soviet Republic) as an airborne hazardous exposure site to the registry list. This would open the door to medical help and financial relief for veterans who believe their rare cancers and other illnesses stem from their time served on the remote Uzbekistan base after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
Investigations about the contamination indicate that soil saturated with jet fuel, a running track marked with warning signs, high levels of radiation, a 1993 explosion that dispersed toxic material across the base as well as the existence of a Soviet era chemical weapons decontamination unit are present at the former Soviet Republic base which was used by U.S. forces in the 1990s. Over 2,000 of the 15,000 U.S. service members who served at K-2 have reported illnesses and cancers they believe are related to their service there.
Q: I owe the VA Health program money that was charged to me to cover VA Health Care deductibles, co-payments, and out-of-pocket expenses for care I received at the VA. I am hearing rumors that the VA is going to begin billing and collecting these kinds of debts again after suspending collection efforts several months ago due to the financial burden caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Are the rumors true?
A: Yes, what you have heard is true. The VA suspended collection efforts on debts owed to the VA for health services provided to veterans who are not eligible for VA full-payment benefits in early 2020, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Low-income veterans with catastrophic disabilities and veterans with at least a 50% service-connected disability compensation rating do not pay deductibles, co-payments or out-of-pocket expenses.
The VA began sending notices to veterans last week, notifying them of the balances they owe. Bills for those debts will start arriving in January 2021. Unfortunately, this restart comes at a time when other COVID-19 related benefits are also ending (extended unemployment benefits and rent relief among others). Congress has apparently agreed to a new stimulus package or extension of benefits at this writing, but the details will not be available for several days.
The VA indicated that the veterans will be given an option to make smaller monthly payments on their debts. Veterans facing financial hardship should work with the VA to make special arrangements if needed.
VA COVID-19 VACCINE DISTRIBUTION
The VA announced that it will begin COVID-19 vaccinations this week at 128 additional sites using the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. In addition to the earlier announced VA vaccine distribution at 37 major VA locations, 113 VA medical centers and outpatient clinics will receive limited Moderna COVID-19 vaccines this week.
Illinois VA locations at Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center (North Chicago), Jesse Brown (Chicago) VA Medical Center, Illiana (Danville) VA Health Care System and Marion, Illinois VA Medical Center will receive limited Moderna vaccine supplies this week.
Unlike the Pfizer vaccine which requires very cold freezer storage, the Moderna vaccine remains stable in regular refrigeration, permitting VA locations that do not have appropriate very cold storage capability to receive the Moderna vaccine which takes two doses, 28 days apart to be effective. Visit www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine for more details.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.