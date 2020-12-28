Veterans Corner: Executive order would allow medical, financial help to vets who believe illnesses related to Uzbekistan base

TOXIC EXPOSURE UPDATE

This column has covered the VA Airborne Hazardous exposure registry creation and development over the last several years. Stars and Stripes magazine reports that Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has drafted an Executive Order for President Trump that would add service at a base in Uzbekistan (the former Soviet Republic) as an airborne hazardous exposure site to the registry list. This would open the door to medical help and financial relief for veterans who believe their rare cancers and other illnesses stem from their time served on the remote Uzbekistan base after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Investigations about the contamination indicate that soil saturated with jet fuel, a running track marked with warning signs, high levels of radiation, a 1993 explosion that dispersed toxic material across the base as well as the existence of a Soviet era chemical weapons decontamination unit are present at the former Soviet Republic base which was used by U.S. forces in the 1990s. Over 2,000 of the 15,000 U.S. service members who served at K-2 have reported illnesses and cancers they believe are related to their service there.