Veterans Corner: FEMA program to provide assistance for COVID-related funeral expenses

Q&A
Q: I heard that the federal government has a program to reimburse veterans for funeral expenses if their death was attributable to COVID-19. If this is true, how do you file for reimbursement?
A: The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020. FEMA will begin accepting applications for funeral assistance on April 12 through FEMA’s dedicated call center. This FEMA program is available to the general public, not just veterans. Eligibility requires that the death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories and the District of Columbia. The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19. The applicant (for reimbursement) must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020. There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S citizen, non-citizen national or qualified alien. Call 1-844-684-6333 to begin the application process. Visit https://bit.ly/3dTkCGl for more information.
Q: I am a veteran who served in the National Guard for six years during the Vietnam War era and get very few benefits from my military service. I was not deployed overseas, but was assigned on a number of hazardous natural disasters stateside. The more I find out about veterans benefits the more I realize Guard and Reserve veterans are not eligible for most VA benefits. I thought “a veteran is a veteran, is a veteran,” as the old military adage goes! What gives?
A: Guard and Reserve members have a line of benefits which accrue to them, but virtually all the benefits can only be used while in the Guard or Reserve duty status. The regular federal military have few individual benefits other than “three hots and a cot” and extra allowances for dependents while they are on active duty. The bulk of the benefits for this group are only available after the veteran leaves the military with an honorable discharge. However, Guard and Reserve units and individuals are being deployed by the federal military to hazardous duty zones on a frequent basis. Those who deploy to the regular military for specified lengths of time become eligible for many of the same benefits as those in the regular military. Veterans organizations have lobbied many years for all veterans to be eligible for VA benefits. Use of Reserve units and Guard units has caused a “blurring” of the line between regular federal military veterans and the Guard and Reserve veterans.
VAC OFFICE OFFERS FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE
Gov. Pritzker recently extended until May 1, 2021, the eviction ban in Illinois. The utility bill (gas, electricity and water) moratorium on disconnection ended on April 1, 2021. Rent payments and utility bills were not “forgiven,” but were only delayed to help the tenant get through the financial crisis caused by the pandemic. Veterans who have utilized the eviction ban and/or the utility moratorium should contact their landlord to participate in the May 1 extension and should contact their utility company to work out a way to pay their utility arrearages and prevent disconnection. Veterans may be eligible for emergency, short-term financial assistance from the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission. Call 309-888-5140 to set up an appointment.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.