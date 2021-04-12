Veterans Corner: FEMA program to provide assistance for COVID-related funeral expenses

A: Guard and Reserve members have a line of benefits which accrue to them, but virtually all the benefits can only be used while in the Guard or Reserve duty status. The regular federal military have few individual benefits other than “three hots and a cot” and extra allowances for dependents while they are on active duty. The bulk of the benefits for this group are only available after the veteran leaves the military with an honorable discharge. However, Guard and Reserve units and individuals are being deployed by the federal military to hazardous duty zones on a frequent basis. Those who deploy to the regular military for specified lengths of time become eligible for many of the same benefits as those in the regular military. Veterans organizations have lobbied many years for all veterans to be eligible for VA benefits. Use of Reserve units and Guard units has caused a “blurring” of the line between regular federal military veterans and the Guard and Reserve veterans.