Veterans Corner: Fighting cybercrime

DID YOU KNOW?

The Federal Trade Commission reports that from 2016 to 2020 the military and veteran community reported more than $420.5 million lost to online scams, a figure that was 44% higher than their civilian counterparts. One in four Americans is a victim of cybercrime, but only about 700,000 cybercrime fraud incidents were reported to the FTC Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) in 2020. Several veterans’ service organizations, federal agencies, corporations, and others have joined forces to educate military members, veterans and their families on how to avoid being duped by these scammers. A large group of tech companies have joined as partners of the Cybercrime Support Network. Visit the group’s jointly-created website, FightCybercrime.org for information on how to avoid common scams and what to do if you think you have been scammed.

VA HELPS NARA FIGHT COVID-19

The VA announced an agreement with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA, formerly known as the National Personnel Records Center, NPRC, in St. Louis) to provide vaccinations to NARA workers. Due to restrictions associated with COVID-19, NARA (as reported in a recent Veterans Corner) has been operating at about 25% of its normal worker levels which has caused delays in acquiring military records (especially military medical records). This delays the proper and timely processing of VA claims for service-connected disability compensation and causes financial hardship and stress for the claimants. Additionally, NARA is taking several weeks to respond to requests for DD214’s as compared to about 10 days to two weeks prior to COVID-19 restrictions. DD214 requests are most often associated with the requirement to submit the DD214 along with the VA Form 10-10EZ to apply for VA medical care, including receiving the COVID-19 vaccination. VA will provide medical staff and enrollment specialists to administer the vaccine. The vaccinations will be administered at an off-campus site.