Veterans Corner: Flu shots for veterans; impact of COVID-19

DID YOU KNOW?

Arlington National Cemetery has been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as have other National Cemeteries. Arlington National Cemetery officially reopened to the public on Sept. 9. However, its most visited sites, such as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the John F. Kennedy gravesite, and the Memorial Amphitheater will remain off-limits, to assure health protection conditions.

Arlington will reopen to the public from 8 a.m. to noon for visits to gravesites only. Face coverings and social distancing will still be required at all times. The Arlington National Cemetery is the only National Cemetery in the United States operated by the Army. VA National Cemeteries resumed burials with military rites, about three weeks ago.

FLU SHOTS

The VA announced that seasonal flu shots are now available at your nearest VA health care facility. Additionally, the VA provides easy access, for veterans enrolled in VA health care, to annual flu season vaccine shots by contracting with most Walgreens and CVS drug stores. There is normally no charge to the veteran to receive the shot. However, apparently Walgreens, at some locations at least, is no longer participating in the VA “Urgent Care” program, under which the shots can be given with the VA picking up the tab.