Veterans Corner: Flu shots for veterans; impact of COVID-19

Arlington National Cemetery has been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as have other National Cemeteries. Arlington National Cemetery officially reopened to the public on Sept. 9. However, its most visited sites, such as the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, the John F. Kennedy gravesite, and the Memorial Amphitheater will remain off-limits, to assure health protection conditions.
Arlington will reopen to the public from 8 a.m. to noon for visits to gravesites only. Face coverings and social distancing will still be required at all times. The Arlington National Cemetery is the only National Cemetery in the United States operated by the Army. VA National Cemeteries resumed burials with military rites, about three weeks ago.
FLU SHOTS
The VA announced that seasonal flu shots are now available at your nearest VA health care facility. Additionally, the VA provides easy access, for veterans enrolled in VA health care, to annual flu season vaccine shots by contracting with most Walgreens and CVS drug stores. There is normally no charge to the veteran to receive the shot. However, apparently Walgreens, at some locations at least, is no longer participating in the VA “Urgent Care” program, under which the shots can be given with the VA picking up the tab.
The VA is using a company called Optum to verify eligibility for the free flu shot and to reimburse providers for the shots. To make the process easy, a veteran can call 1-844-698-2311 and select option 1 and option 3 to verify eligibility for urgent care services, or for general questions, related to the urgent care benefit.
Visit VA Facility Locator — va.gov/find-locations/ — to find in-network urgent care and pharmacy locations. Always bring a valid, government-issued photo ID to the in-network urgent care location/pharmacy. Call 1-888-901-6609 if you have any difficulty receiving your flu shot or other urgent care. For more details browse VA Urgent Care Assistance Card on the internet or contact the pharmacy directly.
VA COVID-19 ACTIONS AND CONSEQUENCES
The VA responded in mid-March to the COVID-19 pandemic immediately canceling most appointments for VA care. From March 15 to May 1, 7.3 million appointments were affected. Of these, slightly more than one million were converted to telehealth appointments, mainly by telephone.
These actions recognized the need to not expose our veterans and VA staff to the virus and to protect against spreading the virus further, if possible. Doctors and other professional VA Medical Staff were deployed to areas of the country to assist civilian medical practitioners in handling the severe influx of patients who had to be hospitalized and/or treated for the virus.
In spite of these mammoth efforts by the VA, 52,000 Veterans, employees and others treated at the VA have contracted COVID-19. Of those, 2,937 have died. Currently, 3,147 patients are being treated for the coronavirus in the VA health system.
No one can substantiate how many veterans, VA Staff and employees and civilians may have contracted the virus and even died, if the VA had not taken these actions.The VA intends to contact veterans to reschedule appointments over the next several weeks. If you are not contacted to reschedule, call your local VA facility and inquire about a new appointment.
