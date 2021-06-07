Veterans Corner: Focus on rural health care

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA has an office that helps bring VA health care to the rural areas of our country. This office is called the VHA Office of Rural Health and was established in 2006 to conduct, coordinate, promote and disseminate research on issues that affect the nearly 5 million veterans who reside in rural communities. The office is also charged with developing, refining and disseminating information, policies, lessons learned, and innovative and successful programs.

Serving the rural veteran community has been a challenging effort due to the large number of veterans who do not live within a 50-mile range of a VA medical center or community-based outpatient clinic. Some rural services are now being provided by VA staff at remote locations, such as spaces provided in Walmart stores and in veterans organizations facilities like the VFW or American Legion. These efforts use telehealth videos to make information accessible on particular care options. They also use telemedicine with remote video calling so VA doctors and staff can talk to the patient and determine if the veteran needs an in-person session with their doctor.

The online library of medical information helps veterans know more about the medical condition they have, which will help them ask questions when they see their VA doctor. Browse the VA Office of Rural Health website for more information.

U.S. ARMY 246TH BIRTHDAY

June 14, 1775, is agreed upon as the birthday of the U.S. Army. That fact makes the Army older than the United States of America itself, which has the agreed-upon founding date of July 4, 1776. Happy birthday, Army, and those who served! And the caissons go rolling along! Congress originally allocated about $2 million to develop the first Army officially under U.S. control.

There is a new Olympic competitive sport: breaking! Formerly known as “break dancing,” it is now a points-driven competitive sport, and it is headed to the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Team USA is gathering a super crew of America’s fresh B-boys and B-girls in America to represent the USA in the first Olympic throwdown battle. As stated on Military.com, "It's OK if you only understand a small part of that because you have a little over three years to update your ‘wack’ vocabulary!" One Alaska Army National Guard UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter mechanic, Staff Sgt. Brianna Pritchard, is in full training mode to represent Team USA’s breaking team. Go Army Guard!

AGENT ORANGE PRESUMPTIVE EXPANSION

The VA announced that three more medical conditions have been added to the list of conditions considered presumptively related to exposure to the herbicide Agent Orange. Bladder cancer, hypothyroidism and Parkinsonism join an ever-growing list of Agent Orange-related medical conditions including diabetes, several other cancers, respiratory problems and skin conditions. Visit hwww.va.gov/OPA/PRESSREL/pressrelease.cfm?id=5675 for more details.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

