Veterans Corner: Four chaplains anniversary event

FOUR CHAPLAINS ANNIVERSARY EVENT

A special memorial service and celebration of life will be held at noon Feb. 3 on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History building (the old courthouse), downtown Bloomington, in remembrance of the four chaplains whose selfless acts on Feb. 3, 1943, both shocked America and the rest of the world, but also showed the world that differences are far less important than faith and the desire to help each other. The Normal and Bloomington American Legion Posts 635 and 56 will conduct the ceremony which will include brief remarks, rifle volleys and a bugler. Feb. 3, 2021, marks the 78th anniversary of one of the most remarkable events of World War II.

Four chaplains, who had recently graduated from the Army Military Chaplains school held at Harvard University, were aboard the converted ocean liner troop transport the USAT Dorchester, along with 902 soldiers and sailors headed to Greenland, eventually to serve in Europe. After midnight, a German submarine fired a torpedo which struck the Dorchester. The four chaplains calmly helped others and tried to ease the chaos. However, there was little time as the ship would sink within about 27 minutes with 672 men still aboard. The chaplains handed out life jackets until the supply was exhausted and then gave their own life jackets to soldiers and sailors who had none. The chaplains knew that they would be going down with the ship, but their faith prevailed over that realization. Only 230 survived. Survivors told their rescuers that the last glimpse of the ship as she disappeared beneath the waves, was the four chaplains standing holding hands in prayer and singing religious hymns. These were men of religion whose individual faiths were different, Father John P. Washington was a Catholic priest, Rabbi Alexander D. Goode was a Jewish rabbi, George L. Fox was a Methodist minister and Clark V. Poling was a Reformed Church in America minister. Please join the American Legion in this event and renew our own sense of commitment to each other.