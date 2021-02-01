Veterans Corner: Four chaplains anniversary event

FOUR CHAPLAINS EVENT REMINDER
Last week the Veterans Corner announced that the American Legion Honor Guard of Post 635 in Normal and Post 56 in Bloomington will conduct a ceremony to honor the four chaplains who gave their life jackets to other soldiers when USS Dorchester, a troop carrier, was torpedoed and sank on Feb. 3, 1943. The Honor Guard formally invites all members of the clergy to attend this ceremony on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History (old McLean County Courthouse) in downtown Bloomington. The ceremony will commence at noon Wednesday on the 78th anniversary of these remarkable acts of heroism, which inspired a nation and the free world.
DID YOU KNOW?
This year, 2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration. Established in 1946 as the Department of Medicine & Surgery to care for veterans returning from World War II, VHA has evolved to meet the needs of veterans from all eras and every stage of the veterans’ lives. Almost 70% of America’s health care providers receive medical training at a VHA facility. The first successful liver transplant, the development of the nicotine patch and Hepatitis C medications, invention of the first cardiac pacemaker, telehealth services and the advancements in the pain management field are just a few of the medical breakthroughs that have been accomplished through the VHA. VHA is not perfect, but its continuing efforts and goals toward improving veterans’ health care and its contributions to the improvement of the health of non-veterans should be recognized and celebrated!
CITY OF BLOOMINGTON JOB VACANCY
The City of Bloomington has a vacancy for a utility worker – parks. This is a highly-skilled position performing work in the construction, remodel and maintenance of city facilities, parks, structures and equipment on a varying assignment basis. Must have a valid driver’s license. Must be capable of safely performing manual labor and the safe operation of motorized equipment. Compensation is listed at $29.47 per hour. Contact the City of Bloomington Human Resources Department at 309-434-2215 for more information and application instructions. The deadline to apply is Feb. 4.
DID YOU KNOW?
Veterans organizations play a significant role in helping veterans gain access to Veteran Affairs programs and benefits. Veterans organizations also have dozens of programs that serve the needs of their local communities. Only about 20% of veterans belong to a veterans organization. Your American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), Disabled American Veterans (DAV), and AMVETS and others want you! Veterans organizations help insure that our elected officials serving at all levels of government do not forget those whose sacrifices, commitment to duty, honor and country have won and still secure our freedoms and our way of life. All veterans organizations have different eligibility rules. Contact your local organization and sign up now. Contact the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission for assistance in finding the organization which best fits you.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.