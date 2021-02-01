Veterans Corner: Four chaplains anniversary event

FOUR CHAPLAINS EVENT REMINDER

Last week the Veterans Corner announced that the American Legion Honor Guard of Post 635 in Normal and Post 56 in Bloomington will conduct a ceremony to honor the four chaplains who gave their life jackets to other soldiers when USS Dorchester, a troop carrier, was torpedoed and sank on Feb. 3, 1943. The Honor Guard formally invites all members of the clergy to attend this ceremony on the east side of the McLean County Museum of History (old McLean County Courthouse) in downtown Bloomington. The ceremony will commence at noon Wednesday on the 78th anniversary of these remarkable acts of heroism, which inspired a nation and the free world.

DID YOU KNOW?

This year, 2021 marks the 75th anniversary of the Veterans Health Administration. Established in 1946 as the Department of Medicine & Surgery to care for veterans returning from World War II, VHA has evolved to meet the needs of veterans from all eras and every stage of the veterans’ lives. Almost 70% of America’s health care providers receive medical training at a VHA facility. The first successful liver transplant, the development of the nicotine patch and Hepatitis C medications, invention of the first cardiac pacemaker, telehealth services and the advancements in the pain management field are just a few of the medical breakthroughs that have been accomplished through the VHA. VHA is not perfect, but its continuing efforts and goals toward improving veterans’ health care and its contributions to the improvement of the health of non-veterans should be recognized and celebrated!