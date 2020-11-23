Veterans Corner: Free information technology training for veterans

DID YOU KNOW?

Free information technology (IT) certification for veterans and military spouses is available in a variety of disciplines in the information technology (IT) field. A quick Google search of the phrase “free IT certification programs for veterans” returns a wide range of results, often a bit confusing as your search will bring results that are often not free, but targeted at service members and their families. The Federal Virtual Training Environment (FedFTE) is run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in partnership with Hire Our Heroes to provide U.S. veterans with free cybersecurity training. This program offers more than 60 different classes at all skill levels (beginner to advanced), including Security, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information systems Security Professional (CISSP), 101 coding, 101 Critical Infrastructure Protection and 101 Reverse Engineering. For more information about this and other Federal Virtual Training Environment training visit https://militarybenefits.info/free-it-certification-veterans.

