Veterans Corner: Free information technology training for veterans

DID YOU KNOW?
Free information technology (IT) certification for veterans and military spouses is available in a variety of disciplines in the information technology (IT) field. A quick Google search of the phrase “free IT certification programs for veterans” returns a wide range of results, often a bit confusing as your search will bring results that are often not free, but targeted at service members and their families. The Federal Virtual Training Environment (FedFTE) is run by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in partnership with Hire Our Heroes to provide U.S. veterans with free cybersecurity training. This program offers more than 60 different classes at all skill levels (beginner to advanced), including Security, Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH), Certified Information systems Security Professional (CISSP), 101 coding, 101 Critical Infrastructure Protection and 101 Reverse Engineering. For more information about this and other Federal Virtual Training Environment training visit https://militarybenefits.info/free-it-certification-veterans.
BAD PAPER DISCHARGE UPGRADES
Nearly two years ago, a class-action lawsuit was filed claiming that the Army’s discharge review board had improperly confirmed “Bad Paper” discharges for service members who served in the Iraq and Afghanistan war era and who filed for upgrades to their discharges. The lawsuit alleges that since Sept. 11, 2001, the Army discharged more than 150,000 soldiers with less-than-fully honorable discharges, often for misconduct that was later attributed to mental health conditions such as PTSD. The Army has now settled this class-action suit by agreeing to reconsider the cases of thousands of the Iraq and Afghanistan war era veterans with mental health conditions, who received other-than-honorable discharges. The settlement agreement is still subject to approval by a federal judge. Bad Paper discharges often resulted in the denial of almost all veteran benefits. Visit https://bit.ly/3fiApyA for more information.
VA COVID-19 CLINICAL TRIALS
The United States edges ever closer to approving a vaccine for treatment or prevention of COVID-19. VA is eager to play a role in this important endeavor and has engaged over 50 VA Medical Centers to participate in trials to test vaccines and treatments for COVID-19. The VA is looking for volunteers to work with the VA in COVID-19 clinical trials. VA’s volunteer list is open to veterans and non-veterans, 18 years old or older. Participation is voluntary and they will go through an informed-consent process that ensures they understand the risks and benefits to joining a study before they make the decision to participate. Visit https://www.va.gov/coronavirus-research to volunteer and to get more information about the clinical trials and research studies.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Veterans Health Administration is made up of 170 hospitals, 1,074 Community-Based Outpatient Clinics (CBOC) with varying complexity of care, serving 9 million veterans each year. Illinois VHA Medical Centers are located in Chicago, Danville, Hines, Marion and North Chicago. There are 20 Outpatient Clinics and 13 Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Illinois.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.