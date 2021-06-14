Veterans Corner: Getting to know your Veterans Assistance Commission

GETTING TO KNOW YOUR VAC

The Veterans Assistance Commission of McLean County (VAC) exists to assist indigent veterans and their families with limited, temporary emergency financial aid. The VAC also assists veterans with various services listed below.

Eligibility: Honorably discharged veterans of federal military service who served a minimum of 180 days, and their families.

Application: Please call for an appointment.

Documents: Certificate of Discharge (DD214), necessary documents.

Military Records of Military Veterans: Assistance to veterans and their families in obtaining certified copies of active duty records (primarily Certificate of Discharge DD 214 or its predecessor, Report Of Separation).

Eligibility: Veterans and their direct next of kin.

Application: Walk-in.

Documents: None (SSN, Military Service 4, Branch of Service, place and Date of Birth, Dates of Service and Rank/Grade can speed up the record retrieval process).

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

