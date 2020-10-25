Veterans Corner: Gulf War Syndrome, Tricare Select fees

GULF WAR SYNDROME UPDATE
A 2017 Government Accountability Office report found that VA denied 83% of the 102,000 Gulf War Syndrome claims filed with it between 1994 and 2015. Gulf War Syndrome is a medical condition that first appeared in many veterans as they returned from the Gulf War in the early 1990s. It is characterized by several medically unexplained chronic symptoms, including fatigue, headaches, joint pain, indigestion, insomnia, dizziness, respiratory disorders and memory problems.
The VA is revisiting the Gulf War Syndrome issue and will hold an online briefing on treatments and solutions associated with the disease. The webinar will be from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Oct. 29 and will be coordinated and led by VA medical staff.
If you are receiving VA service-connected disability compensation for Gulf War Syndrome or have been denied compensation for it, join the webinar and get up-to-date information. You must pre-register to be admitted to the course. To register and receive further information necessary to participate, call the VA at 1-800-248-8005 or email NJWRIISCEDEAM@va.gov.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Illinois Department of Veteran Affairs representative has returned to the office in the National Guard Armory, 1616 S. Main St., Bloomington. Services are provided by appointment only due to COVID-19 restrictions. The office can be reached at 309-827-5811.
VAC VAN SERVICE TO PEORIA
The VAC Van service from Bloomington to the Peoria VA Clinic has resumed on a limited basis, with rides available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. In order to maximize the safety of our drivers and the veterans who utilize the van, social distancing will be observed to the extent possible with masks or face coverings required. Only two passengers besides the driver will be transported at the same time. Contact the VAC Office at 309-888-5140 for more information and to schedule rides.
TRICARE SELECT FEES
Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, anyone who is enrolled in the Tricare Select program and is a recipient of retired pay must pay a monthly enrollment fee or their health insurance will be cancelled. You are not affected by this change if you use other Tricare programs such as Tricare For Life, Tricare Prime, Tricare Reserve Select, Tricare Retired Reserve or Tricare Youth Adult.
The fee will be $12.50 per month for single coverage and $25 per month for family coverage. Contact the Illinois area Tricare Regional Contractor (Humana Military) at www.humanamilitary.com for more information and to establish the process you want to use for payment.
NATIONAL SUICIDE HOTLINE
President Trump signed the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act which designates “988” as the National Suicide Hotline number. Currently, 1-800-273-8255 is the hotline number. This change will result in a quicker, more efficient process to connect the caller with the assistance needed to help reduce suicides. Punching “option 1” on either the current number of the 988 number will connect the caller to the Veterans Crisis Line. Other methods to obtain assistance is by chatting online at www.veteranscrisisline.net, or by texting 838255.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
