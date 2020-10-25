Veterans Corner: Gulf War Syndrome, Tricare Select fees

VAC VAN SERVICE TO PEORIA

The VAC Van service from Bloomington to the Peoria VA Clinic has resumed on a limited basis, with rides available on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays. In order to maximize the safety of our drivers and the veterans who utilize the van, social distancing will be observed to the extent possible with masks or face coverings required. Only two passengers besides the driver will be transported at the same time. Contact the VAC Office at 309-888-5140 for more information and to schedule rides.

TRICARE SELECT FEES

Beginning Jan. 1, 2021, anyone who is enrolled in the Tricare Select program and is a recipient of retired pay must pay a monthly enrollment fee or their health insurance will be cancelled. You are not affected by this change if you use other Tricare programs such as Tricare For Life, Tricare Prime, Tricare Reserve Select, Tricare Retired Reserve or Tricare Youth Adult.

The fee will be $12.50 per month for single coverage and $25 per month for family coverage. Contact the Illinois area Tricare Regional Contractor (Humana Military) at www.humanamilitary.com for more information and to establish the process you want to use for payment.

NATIONAL SUICIDE HOTLINE