Veterans Corner: Happy birthday, America!

July 4, 1776, was the birth of the United States of America! We have persevered for 245 years through a Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Civil War, the Spanish American War, World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, Desert Storm, the Gulf Wars and numerous clashes and conflicts too numerous to enumerate.

Let’s celebrate our founding with the signing of the Declaration of Independence, and be proud that our country continues to be a “beacon of hope” for the rest of the world to admire, envy and in some cases fear. May our nation be rejuvenated and reunited by the current internal conflicts and political wrangling and again rely upon the principals enunciated in our founding document on the anniversary of Independence Day.

VFW 454 COOKOUT

Veterans of Foreign Wars 454 in Bloomington will have a cookout from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Post at 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington. Burgers, brats, hot dogs, beans and chips are on the menu. Live musical entertainment will be provided by The Greg Glick Band beginning at 7:30 p.m. Come join the fun and celebrate the birth of our nation!

LEROY AMERICAN LEGION POST 79 INDEPENDENCE DAY

An Independence Day parade and other activities will be conducted in LeRoy on Sunday. The parade will form up at 10:30 a.m. at the high school and will step off at 11 a.m. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the parade activity. The theme this year is "Patriot America."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The parade will include businesses, organizations, citizens, floats, bikers, walkers, golf carts, tractors, fire trucks, etc.

American Legion Post 79 has canceled the usual 1st Sunday Breakfast and will replace it with hamburgers and hot dogs with a drink and chips, from noon to 2 p.m. It's free to veterans and $5 to all other, family, friends and the public.

Come to the American Legion and join in the parade and the other activities to celebrate our nation’s independence.

VA FOURTH MISSION ASSISTANCE

VA has a “Fourth Mission” besides its primary mission to improve the health of veterans, improve lives of veterans, and exceed expectations for veterans' care and treatment. The Fourth Mission of the VA is to improve the nation’s preparedness for response to war, terrorism, national emergencies and natural disasters.

Actions ensure continued service to veterans and support national, state and local emergency management efforts. The VA has completed 150 Fourth Mission assignments nationwide since March 2020 and the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Assignments range in scope from deploying staff to other VA facilities, placing VA staff in community medical and long-term care facilities, caring for civilian inpatients at VA facilities and helping local governments in need of COVID-19 testing, vaccines and staff.

VA has also provided nearly 1 million pieces of personal protective equipment to state and local governments since the start of the pandemic.

Jerry Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0