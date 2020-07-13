Veterans Corner: Hearing aid orientation and adjustments changes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The VA has developed a smartphone application that allows veterans to receive remote hearing aid orientation and adjustments from the privacy and safety of their homes.

Using the Enterprise Remote Tuning of Hearing Instruments (ERTHI) program allows veterans with VA-issued hearing aids to utilize a specialized application that lets them connect their hearing aid to their phone via Bluetooth technology. This connection enables virtual interaction with an audiologist to ensure the hearing aids have the appropriate settings to support full functionality. The audiologist can see remotely how the hearing aid is working and help the veteran make necessary adjustments.

The VA recommends that hearing aid settings should be checked and adjusted as necessary every six months. However, the COVID-19 restrictions on face-to-face appointments at all VA facilities have made these vital appointments delayed. This use of new technology solves most of the veterans' need to visit the VA facility to receive the needed service and further helps the veteran more fully accept the technology changes to VA Health Care.

Contact your VA Hearing section for more information about the implementation of the new technology.

