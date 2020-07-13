Veterans Corner: Hearing aid orientation and adjustments changes

The VA has developed a smartphone application that allows veterans to receive remote hearing aid orientation and adjustments from the privacy and safety of their homes.
Using the Enterprise Remote Tuning of Hearing Instruments (ERTHI) program allows veterans with VA-issued hearing aids to utilize a specialized application that lets them connect their hearing aid to their phone via Bluetooth technology. This connection enables virtual interaction with an audiologist to ensure the hearing aids have the appropriate settings to support full functionality. The audiologist can see remotely how the hearing aid is working and help the veteran make necessary adjustments.
The VA recommends that hearing aid settings should be checked and adjusted as necessary every six months. However, the COVID-19 restrictions on face-to-face appointments at all VA facilities have made these vital appointments delayed. This use of new technology solves most of the veterans' need to visit the VA facility to receive the needed service and further helps the veteran more fully accept the technology changes to VA Health Care.
Contact your VA Hearing section for more information about the implementation of the new technology.
DID YOU KNOW?
The VA has used canines for research for decades and recently that use of canines was reviewed by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine (NASEM), which audits such use for research. The NASEM has affirmed the VA’s position that canine research is “scientifically necessary,” for certain areas of research such as cardiovascular and spinal cord conditions but dogs will no longer be used for studies like narcolepsy, imaging studies and pharmacological research.
Research using canines resulted in the development of the cardiac pacemaker (1950s), liver transplantation (1960s), the use of ablation to treat cardiac arrhythmias (the late 1990s and early 2000s) and improved techniques for hip replacement surgery (1990s).
Recent VA research in Cleveland led to the development of a device that allows paralyzed patients to breathe without a ventilator, cough independently and communicate with a stronger voice. This VA research has provided significantly improved independence and reduced respiratory infections and hospitalizations.
Canines continue to play a big role for those who serve(d) whether it is on the battlefield or helping improve the lives of veterans after their service is over. Canines continue to be the “best friend” of those who served.
VA LEGACY APPEALS IMPROVEMENT
If you have received a VA service-connected disability compensation decision or a denial letter from your local VA Regional Office, and that decision is dated prior to Feb. 19, 2019, you have what VA calls a Legacy decision.
The VA announced on July 6 that it has reached a significant milestone in the overall Legacy Appeals Resolution Plan with the Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) completing action on nearly all non-remand legacy appeals as of July 4. The overall VA-wide legacy inventory was more than 400,000 prior to the implementation of the 2017 Veterans Appeals Improvement and Modernization Act (AMA). Since February 2019 to the present the VBA Board of Veterans Appeals and the Veterans Health Administration have worked collectively to reduce the number in the inventory to less than 200,000.
VA continues to be on target to meet the goal of resolving legacy appeals under the Legacy Appeals Resolution Plan by December 2022.
DISABLED VETERANS BLOOMINGTON VA CLINIC ACCESSIBILITY
Since the Bloomington VA Clinic opened in November 2019 there have been access issues for disabled veterans who use public transportation to get to the clinic. The current public transportation bus service only stops about 100 yards from the front entrance to the VA facility and there are no sidewalks from the bus stop to the clinic entrance.
The Town of Normal Council meeting on Monday evening will take up the nomination of a new Chairman of the Connect Transit Board of Trustees which oversees Connect Transit. Input can be very helpful for the Town Council to be aware of the needs of the Veterans and others who utilize the Connect Transit services.
Visit https://www.normal.org/1135/Meet-theCouncil or attend the council meeting to provide appropriate input on the accessibility issue.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
