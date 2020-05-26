Veterans Corner: Honor those who sacrificed for country

At a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has reduced the traditional Memorial Day observances and when politics seem to divide us as a nation, let us be united in remembering the sacrifices of all those Americans who preceded us. Generations of Americans follow, understand and celebrate the great country and freedoms previous generations have given us. President Ronald Reagan summarized that need when he said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected and handed on for them to do the same.” The Normal Township ARC has a Memorial Day observance video which can be seen at https://youtu.be/LIAIIXZz88o
TELEHEALTH CHANGES
Veterans who utilize Tricare may utilize new technology for the delivery of their healthcare. Tricare will now cover telephone services for some medical appointments and will eliminate co-payments for beneficiaries who use telehealth service in place of an in-person visit to the doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Defense Department’s health program will cover audio-only remote services for office visits “when appropriate” and will not require copays for telemedicine, according to a notice published in the Federal Register. This coverage change will extend through the end or suspension of the national emergency as declared by the president. Visit http://tricare.mil/CoveredServices/IsltCovered/Telemedicine for more information.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Flag Day and the founding of the U.S. Army are celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress and the adoption of the United States Army by Congress after reaching a consensus position in the Committee of the Whole on June 14, 1775. While Flag Day is not an official national holiday, it is still a great day to recognize and consider what a privilege it is to live in the country represented by the flag of the United States of America and the Army which has helped secure our freedom.
DID YOU KNOW?
A provision of the 2009 Defense Authorization Act changed federal law to authorize U.S. veterans and military personnel not in uniform to render the military hand-salute when the national anthem is played. Hats and caps which are not service- or veteran-related are allowed to be worn when the salute is rendered.
Q: Why do veterans take the display and treatment of the American flag so seriously? It is just a piece of cloth!
A: The flag is the symbol of our country. When entering the military, regardless of the branch, enlisted personnel take the following oath: “I, (state name of enlistee) do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (So help me God).” Such a solemn oath is not easily forgotten nor disregarded.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.