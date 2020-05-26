Veterans Corner: Honor those who sacrificed for country

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Flag Day and the founding of the U.S. Army are celebrated on June 14. It commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress and the adoption of the United States Army by Congress after reaching a consensus position in the Committee of the Whole on June 14, 1775. While Flag Day is not an official national holiday, it is still a great day to recognize and consider what a privilege it is to live in the country represented by the flag of the United States of America and the Army which has helped secure our freedom.

DID YOU KNOW?

A provision of the 2009 Defense Authorization Act changed federal law to authorize U.S. veterans and military personnel not in uniform to render the military hand-salute when the national anthem is played. Hats and caps which are not service- or veteran-related are allowed to be worn when the salute is rendered.

Q: Why do veterans take the display and treatment of the American flag so seriously? It is just a piece of cloth!

A: The flag is the symbol of our country. When entering the military, regardless of the branch, enlisted personnel take the following oath: “I, (state name of enlistee) do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic, that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same, and that I will obey the orders of the President of the United States and the orders of the officers appointed over me, according to regulations and the Uniform Code of Military Justice. (So help me God).” Such a solemn oath is not easily forgotten nor disregarded.

Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.

