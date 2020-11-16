Veterans Corner: How to Back the Blue

JOIN THE BLUE

Veterans who want the opportunity to compete for positions in law enforcement and who Back the Blue have that opportunity right now! The city of Bloomington is actively recruiting for entry-level police officers. The application and testing process is available on the city’s website at cityblm.org/jobs and must be completed by Jan. 10, 2021. Basic qualifications: U.S. citizen, 20-34 years old, able to legally possess a firearm, high school diploma or GED. Third year base pay: $88,000. Email paffairs@cityblm.org or call 309-434-2355 for more information.

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA 2020

The Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday season is a great time to remember those men and women who have served in the military and bravely defended our country and our way of life. Each December the National Wreaths Across America Day organization’s mission to remember, honor and teach is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 2,100 additional locations in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. This year’s event will be Dec. 19. The local Wreaths Across America event will coincide with the Arlington Cemetery event at Evergreen Cemetery at noon. Local volunteers from American Heritage Girls’ Troop 2112 (AHG), for the third year, is raising funds to purchase wreaths for the local event. Show your support for our veterans by sponsoring a $15 wreath. Those interested in helping or contributing, please contact Karen Head, who is the AHG Troop 2112 leader at ahgil2112@gmail.com. Visit the Henehan Family Donation Page at bit.ly/32JT0OV for more information about wreath sponsorship and progress toward the purchase of the 765 wreaths to be laid on the graves of the 765 veterans who lie at rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington. The total wreaths sponsored as of Nov. 9 is 140.