Veterans Corner: Marking National Vietnam War Veterans Day

VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY MARCH 29

March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day in the United States. Local veterans will observe the day with a brief ceremony at the Evergreen Cemetery veterans' section where the moving Vietnam Wall was located at its last visit to our community. The ceremony will begin at noon March 29. There will be a prayer, some comments of reflection and a rifle salute and will close with “Taps.” First observed in 2012, it honors the U.S. military members who served during the Vietnam War era both in-country and elsewhere in the world (1955-1975). While Vietnam Era veterans are most welcome to be a part of this event, veterans of all eras are welcome to attend this event and exhibit the comradeship that all veterans share.

SAVE LIVES ACT TO OPEN VACCINES TO ALL VETERANS

All veterans, their spouses and caregivers can soon get COVID-19 vaccinations from VA under the Save Lives Act signed into law on March 24. Under the act, covered individuals can receive a vaccine from VA due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. Covered individuals are: veterans who are not eligible to enroll in the VA health care system. Many veterans who did not try to enroll in VA Health Care prior to 2003 are not eligible to enroll for VA health care due to income being too high. For the purposes of this vaccination, these individuals and their spouses become eligible for COVID-19 vaccination at the VA. Family caregivers approved as providers of personal care services for veterans under VA’s Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers also are eligible for the VA vaccination. Caregivers under certain other VA caregiver programs may also be eligible for the vaccination by the VA. The Saves Act increases the number of individuals who are eligible to get lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines from the VA from 9.5 million to 33 million. Visit https://bit.ly/2PxLNOo for more information about caregiver eligibility for VA COVID-19 vaccinations.