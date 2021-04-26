Veterans Corner: McLean County commission honors W. Michael Herrin

If you are concerned about copayments you owe for health care and pharmacy provided prior to April 6, 2020, you can apply for a debt relief program. Visit bit.ly/veteranshardship or call the Health Resource Center at 1-866-400-1238, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Q&A

Question: I am trying to acquire a Presidential Memorial Certificate (PMC) for my father who was a veteran and passed away recently. I discussed the matter with the funeral home who handled his funeral arrangements, but the VA Form 40-0247 did not have direct contact information to order the certificate. The funeral representative who gave me the form indicated that he thought the program had ceased to exist. Are the PMC certificates still available?

Answer: Yes, the program still exists! A PMC is authorized for veterans who are eligible for burial in a national cemetery by reason of any of paragraphs (1), (2), (3) or (7) of section 2402(a) of title 38 U.S. Code subsection 112. (Generally any veteran who served in the federal military and has an honorable discharge).