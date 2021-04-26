Veterans Corner: McLean County commission honors W. Michael Herrin

HONORING CHAIRMAN HERRIN
The Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) of McLean County honored longtime chairman of the commission, W. Michael Herrin, at its meeting April 20. Mike served as a delegate on the VAC from Chenoa VFW Post 8350 for several years before he accepted the position of chairman on Nov. 21, 2005. He stepped down from the chairmanship on Nov. 16, 2020.
His leadership contributed greatly to the success and positive growth of the VAC, and he was instrumental in the creation of the “Veterans Corner” column. His commitment to his fellow veterans has been, is and will be an inspiration to all. He continues to be active on the VAC as well as his volunteer work at the Prairie Aviation Museum.
VA COPAYMENT CANCELLATION EXTENDED
The American Rescue Plan (ARP), signed into law in March 2021 results in all copayments for medical care and pharmacy services, provided during the period of April 6, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, to be canceled, along with any fees or interest.
VA is working to process those cancellations and refund veterans who have been making payments on their accounts for medical service received during this period. VA will continue to send statements for information only through Sept. 30, 2021, to keep veterans informed of their balance, which will be due when collections of copayments for health care and prescriptions will resume in October 2021.
If you are concerned about copayments you owe for health care and pharmacy provided prior to April 6, 2020, you can apply for a debt relief program. Visit bit.ly/veteranshardship or call the Health Resource Center at 1-866-400-1238, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Q&A
Question: I am trying to acquire a Presidential Memorial Certificate (PMC) for my father who was a veteran and passed away recently. I discussed the matter with the funeral home who handled his funeral arrangements, but the VA Form 40-0247 did not have direct contact information to order the certificate. The funeral representative who gave me the form indicated that he thought the program had ceased to exist. Are the PMC certificates still available?
Answer: Yes, the program still exists! A PMC is authorized for veterans who are eligible for burial in a national cemetery by reason of any of paragraphs (1), (2), (3) or (7) of section 2402(a) of title 38 U.S. Code subsection 112. (Generally any veteran who served in the federal military and has an honorable discharge).
An eligible recipient (i.e., next of kin, a relative or friend upon request, or an authorized service representative acting on behalf of such relative or friend) may apply for a PMC by completing a VA Form 40-0427, Presidential Memorial Certificate Request Form. Forms with a revision date older than October 2020 may not have the correct contact information, which may be the reason that the form you have does not work. More than one PMC may be requested. Visit bit.ly/memorialcertificate.
POW/MIA FLAG RAISING
AMVETS Post 270 and the Marine Corps League will raise the POW/MIA flag, at 11 a.m. Friday at the McLean County Museum of History in downtown Bloomington. The public is welcome, and the event is informal. The ceremony will include the reading of the names of the POW/MIA from McLean County.
Photos: Military uniforms from Illinois State's Lois Jett Collection are on display
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.