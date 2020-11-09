Veterans Corner: McLean County Courthouse holding Veterans Day ceremony

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY AT OLD MCLEAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE

Veterans Day is a day of patriotism, celebration, and remembrance of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America. Their service and sacrifices allow us to enjoy life, liberty and pursuit of happiness in our own manner. Members from American Legion Post 635 in Normal and Post 56 in Bloomington and VFW Post 454 in Bloomington, will honor those who have served, with a ceremony on the east steps of the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The ceremony will commence at 11 minutes to 11 a.m. with a rifle firing and another each minute until 11 a.m. A prayer will be offered and a short speech. A salute to the branches of the Armed Forces will be conducted. A flag folding will take place (weather permitting) followed by the firing of three volleys from the rifle squad. Taps will be played, followed by a bagpiper playing "Amazing Grace." Please spend a few minutes this Veterans Day to honor those serving today, those who have served in the past and those who will serve in the future.