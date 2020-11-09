Veterans Corner: McLean County Courthouse holding Veterans Day ceremony

VETERANS DAY CEREMONY AT OLD MCLEAN COUNTY COURTHOUSE
Veterans Day is a day of patriotism, celebration, and remembrance of the men and women who served in the Armed Forces of the United States of America. Their service and sacrifices allow us to enjoy life, liberty and pursuit of happiness in our own manner. Members from American Legion Post 635 in Normal and Post 56 in Bloomington and VFW Post 454 in Bloomington, will honor those who have served, with a ceremony on the east steps of the McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington, on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The ceremony will commence at 11 minutes to 11 a.m. with a rifle firing and another each minute until 11 a.m. A prayer will be offered and a short speech. A salute to the branches of the Armed Forces will be conducted. A flag folding will take place (weather permitting) followed by the firing of three volleys from the rifle squad. Taps will be played, followed by a bagpiper playing "Amazing Grace." Please spend a few minutes this Veterans Day to honor those serving today, those who have served in the past and those who will serve in the future.
MILITARY FAMILY APPRECIATION MONTH
November is Military Family Appreciation Month and many parks, entertainment venues, businesses, restaurants and bars offer discounts to veterans, active duty Armed Forces personnel and their families during this appreciation month. Visit https://bit.ly/2JE7TeV for more information.
Illinois’ COVID-19 restrictions on in-person, indoor dining were reinstated statewide, effective Nov. 4 by Gov. Pritzker. Restaurants, bars and other businesses may still provide special discounts on Veteran’s Day but may offer only “curbside” service and/or may also require pre-visit ordering. It is recommended that veterans contact the restaurants, bars and other services, to find out if discounts are going to be available and under what conditions. Visit https://bit.ly/2U2zsk4 for more information concerning veterans and military service discounts.
NATIONAL PARKS AND WILDLIFE REFUGES DISCOUNTS
Entrance to National Parks, wildlife refuges and other federal lands will be free for veterans and Gold Star family members to use starting Nov. 11, Veterans Day, according to an announcement by the Interior Department. This change extends to veterans and Gold Star families the existing free admission policy already in play for active-duty troops and their families, as well as Guard and Reserve members. Both entrance and day use recreations fees for lands managed by the Department of the Interior nationwide are waived. The change includes the most popular of the 2000 public recreation areas such as Yellowstone National Park and Grand Canyon National Park. Veterans can present a DoD ID card; a Veteran Health Identification Card; a veteran ID card; or a state-issued card displaying veteran status to gain free admission at the gate. Browse "free admission to national parks for veterans" for more information.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
