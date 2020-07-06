Veterans Corner: McLean County VAC open for business

VAC OPEN FOR BUSINESS
Your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission office is now open for the public to enter our office. Personal protection face mask or covering is still required. Contact 309-888-5140 for an appointment.
VETERANS TREATMENT COURT MENTOR PROGRAM
The 11th Judicial Circuit Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) wants you! The 11th Judicial Circuit Court covers Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties. The VTC needs mentors for veterans who are in the Veterans Treatment Court program. If you are interested in helping veterans who have served America through military service and who have become involved with the court system call 1-309-888-5934, email Michele.hansen-hoback@mcleancountyil.gov or go to the VTC website at https://www.mcleancountyil.gov/1391/Veterans-Treatment-Court for further information. Both female and male mentors are needed.
COMMUNITY CARE EMERGENCY ROOM OR URGENT CARE CHANGES
After several months of using the new Community Care procedure, the VA has implemented a centralized call center for Community Care Emergency Room Treatment notifications. VA notification within 72 hours is still required and will be made through the Centralized Call Center. The community facility, veteran or family member, should make the notification by calling 1-844-724-7842 which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This call center notification will help clarify whether the VA will cover the visit or not. VA Payment Operations Management (POM) staff are responsible for education of community providers and veterans of the change and are working on sending this information out. The guidelines as to whether the veteran’s emergency or urgent care medical treatment will be covered by the VA remains the same as it has been. Normally, the emergency care need must be a life threatening situation for the VA to cover the visit. Also, remember that the emergency room or urgent care will not be covered by the VA if the veteran has not received VA medical care in the previous two years.
VA TRAVEL REIMBURSEMENT CHANGES
The VA is rolling out a new system for veterans and eligible beneficiaries to submit and track transportation reimbursement claims using VA’s secure web-based portal, Access VA. The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System (BTSSS) will be available 24/7, 365 days per year and is designed to simplify how veterans and beneficiaries claim mileage reimbursement for travel to and from both VA health care or VA-authorized non-VA health care service locations. BTSSS enables veterans and caregivers to submit claims for reimbursement and to be able to track the claim as it goes through processing. The new BTSSS will be rolled out in stages beginning in July at selected VA locations, with Veterans Integrated Service Network (VISN) 12 (which includes the McLean County area) beginning on Sept. 8, 2020, and with all VISN’s completed by Nov. 2, 2020. Visit the VA Travel Pay Reimbursement webpage on the internet for more information. Notifications on how to use the system will be provided in more detail at the time of the roll out in each VISN.
VA COVID-19 SCREENING TOOL
The VA launched a digital COVID-19 screening tool to streamline veteran access to medical care during the coronavirus pandemic. The tool, designed with veteran and staff input, enables the screening of more than 10,000 people each day. Veterans and caregivers and VA health care employees can use this tool on their mobile phones before entering VA facilities. It takes less than a minute to complete and helps reduce wait times, lowers exposure risk and eases patient stress. It also helps veterans gain confidence with increased digital interactions as part of their VA health care experience. VA staff uses the information received to direct people to either enter the building or go to a designated area for additional screening. Veterans, caregivers and staff can use the tool by texting the word “SCREEN” to 3079 or scan a dedicated QR code with their mobile phone to get a link to the tool. The veteran will then answer a series of simple questions and share their results at the VA facility entrance.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
