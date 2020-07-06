Veterans Corner: McLean County VAC open for business

VAC OPEN FOR BUSINESS

VETERANS TREATMENT COURT MENTOR PROGRAM

The 11th Judicial Circuit Veterans Treatment Court (VTC) wants you! The 11th Judicial Circuit Court covers Ford, Livingston, Logan, McLean and Woodford counties. The VTC needs mentors for veterans who are in the Veterans Treatment Court program. If you are interested in helping veterans who have served America through military service and who have become involved with the court system call 1-309-888-5934, email Michele.hansen-hoback@mcleancountyil.gov or go to the VTC website at https://www.mcleancountyil.gov/1391/Veterans-Treatment-Court for further information. Both female and male mentors are needed.

COMMUNITY CARE EMERGENCY ROOM OR URGENT CARE CHANGES

After several months of using the new Community Care procedure, the VA has implemented a centralized call center for Community Care Emergency Room Treatment notifications. VA notification within 72 hours is still required and will be made through the Centralized Call Center. The community facility, veteran or family member, should make the notification by calling 1-844-724-7842 which is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This call center notification will help clarify whether the VA will cover the visit or not. VA Payment Operations Management (POM) staff are responsible for education of community providers and veterans of the change and are working on sending this information out. The guidelines as to whether the veteran’s emergency or urgent care medical treatment will be covered by the VA remains the same as it has been. Normally, the emergency care need must be a life threatening situation for the VA to cover the visit. Also, remember that the emergency room or urgent care will not be covered by the VA if the veteran has not received VA medical care in the previous two years.