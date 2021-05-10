Veterans Corner: Memorial Day event planned

MEMORIAL DAY 2021 EVENT

The Memorial Day 2021 Parade in Bloomington has been cancelled. However, a modified Communal Military Rites will be offered for those families of veterans from World War I to present who have not had military rites performed. This event will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington at the mausoleum inside the entrance to the cemetery. Starting at noon May 31, a bagpiper will lead a column of flags to the entrance to the mausoleum. This column will be followed by the rifle team followed by the flag folding team. The chaplain will offer the invocation. There will be a guest speaker. The bugler and an honor guard member will then conduct a salute and a bugle call for each of the branches of service flags. There will be a moment of silence in front of the POW/MIA flag. Following the service branch salute, the flag folding team will fold the American flag and make a presentation(s) of the flag(s) to the families. The names of those veterans for whom these military rites are performed will be read. The seven-rifle team will fire three volleys (21-gun salute). The bugler will play “Taps,” and the bagpiper will perform “Amazing Grace” with the traditional “fading” march away. Anyone interested in being a part of these communal military rites should contact Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703 no later than May 21 to register and for more information about what to bring to the ceremony. A limit of 12 families selected on a first-come, first-served basis can be honored at this ceremony. The families will need to supply a burial flag and a copy of the honored veteran’s obituary.