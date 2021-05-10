Veterans Corner: Memorial Day event planned

MEMORIAL DAY 2021 EVENT
The Memorial Day 2021 Parade in Bloomington has been cancelled. However, a modified Communal Military Rites will be offered for those families of veterans from World War I to present who have not had military rites performed. This event will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Bloomington at the mausoleum inside the entrance to the cemetery. Starting at noon May 31, a bagpiper will lead a column of flags to the entrance to the mausoleum. This column will be followed by the rifle team followed by the flag folding team. The chaplain will offer the invocation. There will be a guest speaker. The bugler and an honor guard member will then conduct a salute and a bugle call for each of the branches of service flags. There will be a moment of silence in front of the POW/MIA flag. Following the service branch salute, the flag folding team will fold the American flag and make a presentation(s) of the flag(s) to the families. The names of those veterans for whom these military rites are performed will be read. The seven-rifle team will fire three volleys (21-gun salute). The bugler will play “Taps,” and the bagpiper will perform “Amazing Grace” with the traditional “fading” march away. Anyone interested in being a part of these communal military rites should contact Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703 no later than May 21 to register and for more information about what to bring to the ceremony. A limit of 12 families selected on a first-come, first-served basis can be honored at this ceremony. The families will need to supply a burial flag and a copy of the honored veteran’s obituary.
DID YOU KNOW?
May is National Military Appreciation Month 2021. Bob Hope started his famous United Services Organization (USO) tours via a radio broadcast for military service members 80 years ago on May 6, 1941, in a gymnasium at March Army Airfield at Riverside, California. Hope continued his visits to service members until early in the Gulf War. The USO sponsored these tours, but they also operate USO facilities at many airports and ship terminals where military service members pass through. Support the USO and therefore our troops by volunteering, donating and supporting the USO. Contact the USO at 1-888-484-3876 for more information.
VA “FANS IN THE STANDS” PROGRAM
The VA invites everyone to support our 55 and older veteran athletes as they compete during the National Veterans Golden Age Games at home, May 10 to 28 by cheering them on virtually. The Fans in the Stands allows anyone to register online and create video messages or cards in support of participating veterans throughout the duration of the event. The online sports competition coincides with Older American Month, promoting athletic spirit from home, and includes air rifle, basketball free throw, blind disc golf, bowling, power walk, track and field and cycling. Nearly 500 veterans from across the country are participating in their communities and at home. That number has more than doubled from the 200 senior athletes who competed in 2020’s virtual event. Registration for veterans to participate in the competition is closed. Learn more about the VA’s adaptive sports and special events at blogs.va.gov/nvspse.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.