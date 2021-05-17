Veterans Corner: Memorial Day recognition event set

MEMORIAL DAY 2021 EVENTS
The Memorial Day 2021 parade in Bloomington has been cancelled. However, the VFW Post 454, American Legion Post 56 and AMVETS Post 270 will have a Memorial Day recognition event at Miller Park band shell beginning at 10 a.m. May 31. This event will feature a guest speaker and other recognition activities to honor those who have served our nation in the armed forces. A ceremony presented at the Korean War, Vietnam War Memorial, located at the northwest part of Miller Park will be conducted by VFW 454 immediately after the event at the Miller Park band shell. Even with no parade it is appropriate and meaningful to attend these ceremonies “lest we forget” whose sacrifices have permitted us to enjoy the freedoms and liberty that they have won for us.
BOWLING LEAGUE FOR LOCAL VETERANS
A summer bowling league for veterans has been established at Twin City Bowling Lanes at 1006 E. Lincoln St., Bloomington, beginning on June 12. The league will start at 6:30 p.m. each Saturday at the Twin City Bowling Lanes. All veterans, veterans family and relatives are welcome to join. Each team will consist of two bowlers. Special pricing for league bowling is $9, discounted from the usual $13, for three games. There are a bar, slots and food available. Bowling balls with military service branch and unit logos can be ordered through Twin City Bowling Lanes.
COVID-19 VACCINATIONS WALK-IN APPOINTMENTS AT VA
At VA Illiana, walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations are now available to veterans spouses and caregivers at the Danville VA Campus and all outpatient clinics. Preferred walk-in days and hours are as follows: Bloomington VA Clinic, Danville (Bldg. 98 main facility) and Springfield CBOC, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; Decatur CBOC and Peoria CBOC, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday; Mattoon CBOC, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.
HERO’S MEMORIAL DISC GOLF
The Marine Corps League is sponsoring a Hero’s Memorial Disc Golf Doubles Tournament on May 30. The tournament will be held at Maxwell Park, Normal. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with a disc start time at 9 a.m. There is a $30 entry fee, and trophies will be awarded for first and second place.
MEMORIAL DAY REMINDER
The Communal Military Rites and Memorial Day event at Evergreen Cemetery on May 31 still has available slots for families to reserve a spot at the Communal Military Rites featured in last week’s Veterans Corner column. For further information and to register to participate in the event, contact Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703.
McLEAN COUNTY VETERANS ASSISTANCE COMMISSION
Your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission (VAC) may be able to assist you in paying your rent and/or utility bills. Veterans with an honorable discharge from military service who served at least 180 days of federal military service for other than training in the Guard or reserves, may be eligible to receive short-term, emergency assistance for rent, electricity, heating gas and water. Call the VAC at 1-309-888-5140 for more information and to make an appointment.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.