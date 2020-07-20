Veterans Corner: Military funeral rites resume with restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Normal Post 635 and Bloomington Post 56 American Legion Honor Guard has resumed conducting military rites, but restricted to graveside ceremonies only. While the restrictions are still in place, the honor guard will conduct a special communal military rites ceremony at 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Evergreen Cemetery. The families of veterans who passed away after the March 2020 suspension of services and the families of veterans back to World War II who did not receive military rites are welcomed to be a part of the communal service.

The ceremony will also mark the 75th anniversary of the signing of the formal surrender documents in Tokyo Bay, on Sept. 2, 1945, ending World War II. The ceremony will include the traditional military rites as well as salutes to the branches of military service and a bagpiper. Details of the ceremony will be provided later.

Those who would like their deceased veteran’s casket flag folded and presented at the ceremony should provide the flag, as well as a copy of the veteran’s obituary prior to the service. A veteran’s family who did not receive a flag previously, should contact the funeral home that handled the arrangements of the original funeral.