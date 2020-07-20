Veterans Corner: Military funeral rites resume with restrictions

The Normal Post 635 and Bloomington Post 56 American Legion Honor Guard has resumed conducting military rites, but restricted to graveside ceremonies only. While the restrictions are still in place, the honor guard will conduct a special communal military rites ceremony at 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Evergreen Cemetery. The families of veterans who passed away after the March 2020 suspension of services and the families of veterans back to World War II who did not receive military rites are welcomed to be a part of the communal service.
The ceremony will also mark the 75th anniversary of the signing of the formal surrender documents in Tokyo Bay, on Sept. 2, 1945, ending World War II. The ceremony will include the traditional military rites as well as salutes to the branches of military service and a bagpiper. Details of the ceremony will be provided later.
Those who would like their deceased veteran’s casket flag folded and presented at the ceremony should provide the flag, as well as a copy of the veteran’s obituary prior to the service. A veteran’s family who did not receive a flag previously, should contact the funeral home that handled the arrangements of the original funeral.
Please RSVP by Aug. 20 to reserve your place at the ceremony. Call Butch Ekstam at 309-825-2703, e-mail him at butchekstam@gmail.com or by mail to Butch Ekstam 1510 Calhoun, Bloomington, IL 61701, by Aug. 20. If an RSVP is not possible, late requests must be made to Ekstam by Aug. 27, to allow proper preparation in the ceremony. The public is welcome to come and honor those who have served.
PTSD research funding
The VA’s National Center for PTSD will fund more PTSD research as a result of the proceeds from the Healing PTSD semi postal stamp which was issued by the U.S. Postal Service in December 2019. More than 7 million of the stamps were sold from up to to May 2020 raising upwards of $717,000, which has been disbursed to the VA.
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie said the funds raised by the stamp will not only increase awareness about PTSD but will provide funding for needed research and education about trauma and PTSD treatment.
Health care update
Q: I owe the VA aafor deductibles, co-pays and out-of-pocket expenses for my VA Health Care, which I intend to pay, but currently find myself short of funds to do so. This COVID-19 pandemic has caused me to lose work (I am self-employed) and I am falling behind on my debts, as well as, just paying my normal living expenses. Is the VA considering the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on veterans’ ability to pay VA debt back?
A: The VA has announced its commitment to extend debt relief to veterans adversely impacted by COVID-19 to the end of 2020 by suspending certain debt collection actions or extending repayment terms for debts under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Treasury Department, whichever the veteran prefers.
For benefit debts (VA Pension, service-connected disability compensation and other overpayments) veterans should contact the VA Debt Management Center at 1-800-827-0648. For VA Health Care debts, veterans should contact the Health Resource Center at 1-866-400-1238 or visit https://www.pay.gov for payments.
VA Secretary Robert Wilkie stated that “VA is taking action to give veterans who have pending debts with the VA, greater flexibility during these challenging times.”
CARES Act increase for SSVF funding
The VA announced it is allocating an additional $400 million of its Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding to enhance VA’s emergency relief response for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness during the coronavirus pandemic. The Supportive Services for Veterans Families Program (SSVF) will be the primary recipient of the increased funding.
The SSVF offers several ways to secure housing for veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Along with the Housing and Urban Development program (HUD), the combined programs provide HUD-VASH funding to place veterans in safe housing, with requirements to aid the veteran in becoming self-reliant again. The SSVF program is locally coordinated with the Salvation Army.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
