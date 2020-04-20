Veterans Corner: Military training can help in current crisis

As our country works through the COVID-19 outbreak, veterans should reflect on their military training and experience. Training ingrained the belief that the American service members can accomplish amazing things as individuals but also when we all carry the load in the same direction to accomplish the “mission” and to protect our comrades. Veterans of all military services continue to serve our fellow citizens. To paraphrase a long-time military phrase, “We will innovate and overcome” in this struggle, too!
VETERANS ASSISTANCE
The McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission office is closed to entry by the public, but the staff and its main functions are still operating. The VAC provides short-term emergency assistance for partial rent or mortgages and for utility bills. Veterans with such financial issues may still apply for financial assistance. Loss of job, ineligibility for unemployment benefits, unexpected medical bills, etc., may be considered for assistance through the VAC. Eligibility requirements include a minimum 30 days residency in McLean County, 180 days of federal military service, an honorable discharge and a means test on income, etc. The VAC food pantry is available without regard to income level. Veterans interested in pursuing any of the VAC financial assistance benefits or the food pantry should contact the VAC office at 309-888-5140. All requests for services are handled by appointment only and all interviews will be conducted over the phone. VAC van trips to the Peoria VA Clinic for specialty healthcare have been temporarily suspended as have VA-sponsored van rides to the Danville VA Medical Center. Both van services will be resumed when the virus outbreak crisis has been resolved.
Q: I am not a veteran but my uncle served in World War II. I was raised by my aunt and uncle from the time I was two years old. I am trying to put together a family history and would like to include my uncle’s military service. I understand there is a document called the “DD214” which would have a lot of information about his service, which would provide a great place to start filling in the “blanks.” How do I get that document?
A: Most military records are maintained at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Missouri. There is no charge to acquire records from the NPRC. Personnel records of military members who were discharged, retired or died in service 62 or more years ago have been transferred to the legal custody of the National Archives and Records Administration and are referred to as “archival” records. There may be a charge to obtain these records as they are maintained at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. If the veteran is deceased, only next of kin will be permitted to obtain the veteran’s separation record, whether a DD214 or World War II separation document. Next of kin is defined as unremarried surviving spouse, father, mother, son, daughter, sister, or brother. If you were adopted by the veteran, you must provide a copy of the official court order of the adoption. The Standard Form SF 180 Request Pertaining to Military Records is available by browsing SF 180 on the internet. For more guidance on locating information about your uncle’s service, contact the VAC office at 309-888-5140.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
