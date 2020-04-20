Veterans Corner: Military training can help in current crisis

Q: I am not a veteran but my uncle served in World War II. I was raised by my aunt and uncle from the time I was two years old. I am trying to put together a family history and would like to include my uncle’s military service. I understand there is a document called the “DD214” which would have a lot of information about his service, which would provide a great place to start filling in the “blanks.” How do I get that document?

A: Most military records are maintained at the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis, Missouri. There is no charge to acquire records from the NPRC. Personnel records of military members who were discharged, retired or died in service 62 or more years ago have been transferred to the legal custody of the National Archives and Records Administration and are referred to as “archival” records. There may be a charge to obtain these records as they are maintained at the National Archives in Washington, D.C. If the veteran is deceased, only next of kin will be permitted to obtain the veteran’s separation record, whether a DD214 or World War II separation document. Next of kin is defined as unremarried surviving spouse, father, mother, son, daughter, sister, or brother. If you were adopted by the veteran, you must provide a copy of the official court order of the adoption. The Standard Form SF 180 Request Pertaining to Military Records is available by browsing SF 180 on the internet. For more guidance on locating information about your uncle’s service, contact the VAC office at 309-888-5140.