Veterans Corner: More than 8,000 vets live in McLean County

The number of veterans in Illinois has decreased by over 20,000 in the last 12 months to 591,989 at the end of FY 2019. McLean County now has 8,070 veterans. The total expenditures in McLean by the VA in FY 2019 was $50.8 million. The payments to disabled veterans in McLean County for service-connected conditions and for non-service-connected pensions for low-income, was $27.9 million. Benefit payments for education and vocational rehabilitation was $5 million. VA payments for medical care for those veterans enrolled in VA healthcare was $16.6 million. The number of veterans living in McLean County who are enrolled in VA healthcare is 2,045, or about 25% of the 8,070 veterans.

ENROLLING IN VA HEALTHCARE

Many veterans since 2003 have been denied VA healthcare enrollment because their income exceeds the VA income “means” test. However, changes in a veteran’s income level and changes in the enrollment eligibility rules over the last several years may change the denial to an acceptance. The first requirement is that the veteran must have an honorable or general under honorable conditions discharge. Recent changes include any veterans who served in Vietnam or within the Vietnam territorial waters. Desert Storm veterans who had “boots on the ground” became eligible regardless of income. Any veteran with a service-connected disability rating (including a 0% rating), regardless as to when they served, are eligible. The rules regarding enrollment are complex and expansive. Do not assume that because you were denied in the past, that you are still ineligible. Veterans interested in enrolling should complete VA Form 10-10 EZ, Application for VA Healthcare. The form can be found by browsing the form number or by contacting your McLean County VAC at 1-309-888-5140.