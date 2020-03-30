Veterans Corner: National cemeteries limit funeral attendees

Veterans Administration National Cemeteries (National Cemetery Administration) are open to the public during the novel coronavirus outbreak, but are limiting funeral parties to no more than 10 people. The NCA guidance to funeral directors states, “We suggest you contact cemeteries directly to gain an understanding of the completeness of the committal service in this very fluid situation.” Beginning on March 23, until further notice, the NCA will stop conducing committal services and the rendering of military funeral honors by military personnel or volunteer organizations. No more than 10 immediate family members will be allowed to watch the interment ”from a safe distance” without a service.
MCLEAN COUNTY MILITARY FUNERALS
The combined Normal and Bloomington American Legion Honor Guards, in compliance with the National Cemetery Administration, has suspended the conduct of military funeral rites until further notice due to the COVID-19 crisis. The families of veterans who pass away during this suspension may have military rites conducted after the crisis is resolved. The Honor Guard plans to conduct a group military rite after the crisis for two or more veterans who have died during the suspension or for a single deceased veteran if the family desires. Funeral homes in the Bloomington-Normal area have been notified of the suspension and the offer of military rites at a future date.
You have free articles remaining.
COVID-19 TESTING
The U.S. military announced it has plenty of the coronavirus test kits and has instituted eligibility requirements for the testing. Military family members and retirees covered under Tricare or the Civilian Health and Medical Program (CHAMPVA) and veterans using the Department of Veterans Affairs health system can receive a test for the novel coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, but only if they meet certain conditions, as follows: The VA and Tricare both require that the patient 1) has COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, or 2) the patient has traveled to one of the affected areas, like China or Italy, or 3) they have been in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19. The VA also requires that the patient live in an area where there has been community spread of COVID-19. Tricare announced that while the COVID-19 testing is free for all beneficiaries, if the test was prescribed by a network or non-provider, the usual copay or cost-share for the doctor visit will apply.
Q: I have a VA Health Services card and I have friends who are retired military and are covered under Tricare. What happens if we have symptoms of COVID-19?
A: The VA asks that patients not go directly to a VA medical center without first calling. The VA urges all veterans who can use a computer to receive care virtually by downloading its VA telehealth app. Tricare wants beneficiaries to call into the military health system ‘Nurse Advice Line’ and chat with a registered nurse to assess their symptoms. At the end of the assessment, the VA health center or the military health system will direct the veteran as to the what to do next, based upon the symptoms. Additional information is available by browsing ‘VA novel coronavirus-19 information’. VA clinics in Peoria, Springfield, Mattoon and Decatur can be reached by calling 1-800-320-8387. When the recorded message starts, push “0”. An operator will answer. Ask the operator to transfer the call to whichever clinic is appropriate. The Bloomington CBOC phone number is 309-827-4090.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.