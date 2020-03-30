Veterans Corner: National cemeteries limit funeral attendees

The U.S. military announced it has plenty of the coronavirus test kits and has instituted eligibility requirements for the testing. Military family members and retirees covered under Tricare or the Civilian Health and Medical Program (CHAMPVA) and veterans using the Department of Veterans Affairs health system can receive a test for the novel coronavirus, formally known as COVID-19, but only if they meet certain conditions, as follows: The VA and Tricare both require that the patient 1) has COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath, or 2) the patient has traveled to one of the affected areas, like China or Italy, or 3) they have been in close contact with someone infected with COVID-19. The VA also requires that the patient live in an area where there has been community spread of COVID-19. Tricare announced that while the COVID-19 testing is free for all beneficiaries, if the test was prescribed by a network or non-provider, the usual copay or cost-share for the doctor visit will apply.