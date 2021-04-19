Veterans Corner: National Personnel Records Center vs. COVID-19

NATIONAL PERSONNEL RECORDS CENTER VS. COVID-19

The National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis stores military separation records such as the DD214. Prior to the pandemic, requests for most DD214’s were completed and returned to the requestor within 10 to 14 days, with military medical records taking up to three months to acquire. However, the NPRC is operating at only 25% of normal due to the pandemic. This has resulted in a growing backlog of over 500,000 document requests needed for veterans to apply for medical benefits, homeless veterans seeking shelter and burial military rites eligibility. The NPRC has processed 167,000 requests since the pandemic started. Records of veterans who separated prior to 2000 are still in paper form and therefore take an inordinate amount of time to locate and copy. Records of veterans who separated within the last two decades have been digitized and can be more quickly retrieved and transmitted to the requester. The telephone number normally used to verbally contact the NPRC is 1-314-801-0800, but the official NPRC website states “Due to our current operating constraints, NPRC’s Customer Service Line is unstaffed and cannot respond to your calls.” Requests made by fax can still be accomplished by using the following fax numbers 1-314-801-0762, 1-314-801-0569, 1-314-801-0984 or 1-314-801-9195.