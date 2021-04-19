Veterans Corner: National Personnel Records Center vs. COVID-19

NATIONAL PERSONNEL RECORDS CENTER VS. COVID-19
The National Personnel Records Center (NPRC) in St. Louis stores military separation records such as the DD214. Prior to the pandemic, requests for most DD214’s were completed and returned to the requestor within 10 to 14 days, with military medical records taking up to three months to acquire. However, the NPRC is operating at only 25% of normal due to the pandemic. This has resulted in a growing backlog of over 500,000 document requests needed for veterans to apply for medical benefits, homeless veterans seeking shelter and burial military rites eligibility. The NPRC has processed 167,000 requests since the pandemic started. Records of veterans who separated prior to 2000 are still in paper form and therefore take an inordinate amount of time to locate and copy. Records of veterans who separated within the last two decades have been digitized and can be more quickly retrieved and transmitted to the requester. The telephone number normally used to verbally contact the NPRC is 1-314-801-0800, but the official NPRC website states “Due to our current operating constraints, NPRC’s Customer Service Line is unstaffed and cannot respond to your calls.” Requests made by fax can still be accomplished by using the following fax numbers 1-314-801-0762, 1-314-801-0569, 1-314-801-0984 or 1-314-801-9195.
Q: I was discharged from the military with a General Under other than honorable conditions discharge. My earlier efforts to have the discharge upgraded were unsuccessful. I understand there is a new “final chance” program for those of us who would like to upgrade our discharge. My VA benefits have been diluted because of the character of my discharge, but I really want the upgrade because I am still proud that I served but feel my actual service was better than the discharge indicates. How do I apply for an upgrade under this new program?
A: The Pentagon recently announced a new route for service members who separated on or after Dec. 20, 2019, to appeal a “bad paper separation.” The new discharge appeal board will give veterans a final review of their request for an upgrade only after they have exhausted all other available administrative options. These Boards of Appeal also make corrections of a veteran’s discharge, such as fixing dates or misspellings on the DD214 or adding missing decorations or campaign medals to a veteran’s record. The Air Force has been put in charge of the appeal review board process. Visit afjag.af.mil/Contact-Us/JAJA/Upgrading-Discharge/#two for more information about the program and how to access the appeal board.
Q: I am having difficulty acquiring a current “VA Service-connected Disability Compensation” award letter from the VA. I am receiving a reduction in the equalized assessed valuation of my property under the Illinois PTAX program and thus a reduction in my tax bill. How can I get a copy of the current award letter?
A: The PTAX law now requires a copy of your award letter dated after Jan. 1, 2021, and a PTAX 342-R form to continue your tax deduction under this program. Call 1-800-827-1000 to receive the award letter, but I have found that the contact is very unreliable to find the information on the recorded menu to get the award letter. A better way to order the award letter is to visit va.gov/records/download-va-letters.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.