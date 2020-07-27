Veterans Corner: Protected veterans and the employment process

Q: I was laid off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and searching new employment, but find that most employers require applications and resumes to be filed online. I have some computer skills but several times I have found questions concerning whether I was a protected veteran which I am unsure as to how to answer. What the heck is a protected veteran and how does it affect the employment decision process?
A: According to the U.S. Department of Labor, a “Protected Veteran" falls under the Vietnam Era Veterans’ Readjustment Assistance Act of 1974 (VEVRAA). Even though you may have served after 1974 or are not a Vietnam veteran, you might still be protected. Returning Vietnam veterans were often not treated well and experienced a lot of discrimination in employment. While most veterans of the Gulf War Era are treated well, discrimination still exists, including toward disabled veterans, recently separated veterans, and for other reasons. Under VEVRAA, the criteria for protected status includes Gulf War-era veterans, which started Aug. 2, 1990, and does not yet have a fixed end date. A Protected Veteran cannot be denied employment, harassed, demoted, terminated, paid less or treated less favorably because of their veteran status. If you are a disabled veteran, you can request “reasonable accommodation” to your disability if it would allow you to “perform your job.” Such accommodation must be provided by your employer unless doing so would cause the employer significant difficulty or expense. For more information or to inquire about filing a complaint for discriminating in violation of VEVRAA, visit the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Program website at dol.gov/agencies/ofccp/contact/file complaint.
DID YOU KNOW?
The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) awards more than $2 million dollars in college scholarships every year to high school students (9th-12th grade) through its Voice of Democracy scholarship contest. Application for the scholarship requires the student to write and record a three to five-minute audio essay on a patriotic theme. The theme for this year is “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” The national prize is a $30,000 scholarship and first-place state winners receive a trip to Washington, D.C. Additionally, the VFW awards over one million dollars to middle school students (6th-8th grade) through its Patriot’s Pen essay contest, which requires a written 300 to 400 word essay on a patriotic theme. This year’s theme is “What is Patriotism to me?” The national prize is $5,000. Visit www.vfwpost454.org for more information and an application for these scholarships. Entry deadline for both contests is Oct. 31.
Q: While in the Army, I fractured my kneecap playing baseball. That was a long time ago, but I am still having problems with that knee. I never filed a service-connected disability claim because my fracture was not in the line of duty. My veteran friends tell me I have been foolish in not filing a claim. Am I eligible for VA service-connected disability compensation for this injury that is still nagging, but had nothing to do with my military duties?
A: The answer is, maybe! We were all told that while in the military the military “owns” our time and has the right to train and order service members to do things we probably would not have done in civilian life. However, when on active duty, the military is also responsible for whatever happens to service members whether in normal duties or otherwise. While there are exceptions (such as if the injury happened while committing a crime, intentional self-injury, etc.) most injuries from the day you enter military service to the date you get out are possibly compensable. Many compensable injuries even in the line of duty are not reported and no disability claim is filed. The most common claim for disability through the VA, is currently for hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing or buzzing in the ears). If your MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) was in the Infantry, Armor or Artillery hearing loss is very common. If you are interested in filing a claim, order your medical records from the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis. Contact your VAC Office and we will help you order your records and provide additional guidance.
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.
