Veterans Corner: Protected veterans and the employment process

A: The answer is, maybe! We were all told that while in the military the military “owns” our time and has the right to train and order service members to do things we probably would not have done in civilian life. However, when on active duty, the military is also responsible for whatever happens to service members whether in normal duties or otherwise. While there are exceptions (such as if the injury happened while committing a crime, intentional self-injury, etc.) most injuries from the day you enter military service to the date you get out are possibly compensable. Many compensable injuries even in the line of duty are not reported and no disability claim is filed. The most common claim for disability through the VA, is currently for hearing loss and tinnitus (ringing or buzzing in the ears). If your MOS (Military Occupational Specialty) was in the Infantry, Armor or Artillery hearing loss is very common. If you are interested in filing a claim, order your medical records from the National Personnel Records Center in St. Louis. Contact your VAC Office and we will help you order your records and provide additional guidance.