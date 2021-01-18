Veterans Corner: Q&A about the COVID-19 vaccine

A: Only about 30% of veterans in McLean County are enrolled in VA Health Care. Please apply for enrollment in VA Health Care regardless of whether you have been denied access in the past, as the enrollment criteria has changed over time. According to the official Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website, it is using a “phased priority” system to determine who receives the vaccine and in what order. I did not find any reference to a “Veterans Priority” within the Phase 1A and Phase 1B priority lists. Illinois, according to its COVID-19-related website, is in phase 1A (about 850,000 residents of Illinois), whereby the vaccine will be provided to health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B in some locations in Illinois has begun, and includes persons age 65 years or older and non-health care frontline essential workers, and includes first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares. The 65-year-old cut-off is lower in phase 1B than recommended by the CDC. The IDPH states at its COVID-19 website, that the reduction from 75 to 65 years of age for eligibility for the vaccine in phase 1B is to recognize “… that multi-generational institutional racism has reduced access to care, caused higher rates of environmental and social risk and increased co-morbidities for people of color.” Undocumented aliens will receive the vaccine in accordance with the phase 1A and phase 1B process. The IDPH states that “Along with educational and communications campaigns from the federal government, the state will use multiple traditional, social and community media platforms to communicate across Illinois.”