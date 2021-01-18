Veterans Corner: Q&A about the COVID-19 vaccine

Q: I have a VA Medical Card and use the VA for most of my health care. I understand that veterans, especially those in the most vulnerable group for COVID-19 infection (elderly, underlying health issue, etc.), can get the vaccine from the VA. How do I sign up to get the vaccine?
A: The VA has a website to sign up for the vaccine at VA facilities. Visit https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/stay-informed/. The VA has already provided the vaccine to over 132,000 VA health workers and 14,000 veterans at high-risk of getting COVID-19 infection. The website has a fillable form to apply and your request is automatically sent to the VA when you select “submit” at the end of the form. I have found no mailing address or fax number for veterans to use to sign up for the vaccine list, for those veterans who do not use the computer. The Danville VA Medical Center is currently providing the vaccine to veterans using the vulnerability criteria and VA-enrolled veterans may request to go to Danville instead of waiting for the Bloomington Clinic to start vaccine distribution. While they do not have the vaccine yet, the Bloomington VA Clinic has prioritized its enrolled patients and will be contacting them by priority when the Bloomington Clinic is providing the vaccine. Keep in mind, only veterans who are enrolled in VA health care are eligible currently to receive the vaccine through the VA. To enroll in VA medical care, complete VA Form 10-10EZ Application for VA Health Care and attach a copy of your DD214, Separation from Military Service, and return to the VA. Your McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission (309-888-5140) has copies of the Form 10-10EZ or browse VA Form 10-10EZ on your computer.
Q: I am not enrolled in VA health care because my income was over the limit after the 2003 law added an income “means test” to the eligibility qualifications. As a veteran, will I get a priority placement to receive the vaccine outside the VA system?
A: Only about 30% of veterans in McLean County are enrolled in VA Health Care. Please apply for enrollment in VA Health Care regardless of whether you have been denied access in the past, as the enrollment criteria has changed over time. According to the official Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) website, it is using a “phased priority” system to determine who receives the vaccine and in what order. I did not find any reference to a “Veterans Priority” within the Phase 1A and Phase 1B priority lists. Illinois, according to its COVID-19-related website, is in phase 1A (about 850,000 residents of Illinois), whereby the vaccine will be provided to health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities. Phase 1B in some locations in Illinois has begun, and includes persons age 65 years or older and non-health care frontline essential workers, and includes first responders, education, food and agriculture, manufacturing, corrections workers and inmates, USPS workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers and staff at shelters and day cares. The 65-year-old cut-off is lower in phase 1B than recommended by the CDC. The IDPH states at its COVID-19 website, that the reduction from 75 to 65 years of age for eligibility for the vaccine in phase 1B is to recognize “… that multi-generational institutional racism has reduced access to care, caused higher rates of environmental and social risk and increased co-morbidities for people of color.” Undocumented aliens will receive the vaccine in accordance with the phase 1A and phase 1B process. The IDPH states that “Along with educational and communications campaigns from the federal government, the state will use multiple traditional, social and community media platforms to communicate across Illinois.”
Vogler is superintendent of the McLean County Veterans Assistance Commission.