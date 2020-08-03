Veterans Corner: Radiation exposure in the military

DID YOU KNOW?
The VA has been studying the effects of radiation exposure since the explosion of the first atomic bomb in the 1940s. Exposure to radiation during military service was not confined to nuclear explosions. One of the most recent exposures occurred at the Fukushima nuclear accident from March 12 to May 11, 2011, following a nuclear accident on March 11, 2011, in Japan, where service members may have been exposed to low doses of radiation. All exposures are not so spectacular and may not seem like they are significant to health problems.
However, various military occupations, such as nuclear weapons technicians, dental technicians and radiation therapy treatment technicians, include routine and usually safe exposure to radiation. Modern warfare utilizes depleted uranium in tank armor, munitions and bullets due to extreme density of the material and its devastating effect on targets. Visit bit.ly/militaryradiation for more details about radiation exposures in the military.
A United States flag is provided, at no cost, to drape the casket or accompany the urn of a deceased veteran who served honorably in the U. S. Armed Forces, as an honor to the memory of the veteran’s military service. The flag is furnished for any other than dishonorably discharged veteran who served during wartime; a veteran who died on active duty after May 27, 1941; a veteran who served after Jan. 31, 1955; or any peacetime veteran who was discharged or released before June 27, 1950, after serving at least one enlistment or for a disability incurred or aggravated in line of duty.
VA Form 27-2008, Application for United States Flag for Burial Purposes, is used to obtain the flag. The funeral home arranging the funeral can usually help in obtaining the flag for the funeral. Burial flags can be obtained at many post offices; however, some smaller offices may not have them on hand. In those cases the small post office can usually direct you or the funeral director on where the flag can be obtained. Only one flag is provided from the post office, which keeps a digitized national record of the issuance of the flags. Visit https://bit.ly/burialflags for additional information about burial flags.
PTSD RESEARCH AND EDUCATION
The VA’s National Center for PTSD is the world’s leading research and education center of excellence on Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. Not only veterans suffer from PTSD as a result of combat or military service. Witnessing a life-threatening event like combat, a natural disaster, a car accident, or sexual assault can trigger PTSD symptoms such as upsetting memories, feeling on edge or even having trouble sleeping. Generally, if these symptoms last more than a few months, the person may be experiencing PTSD. There are effective PTSD treatments.
The VA has a very good website that includes understanding PTSD, treatment options, how to get help now and how families and friends of a veteran with PTSD can provide support. Visit https://www.ptsd.va.gov/ for more details and assistance. Treatment is available at VA’s Vet Center in Peoria at 5015 American Prairie Drive, Peoria, 309-689-9708, or your closest VA Clinic, 309-827-4090.
Q: A few years ago, opioids were determined to be very dangerous and addictive, as a crisis over the overuse of the drugs swept the United States. The VA spearheaded an effort to reduce the use of opioids by veterans for the management of pain several years ago. What ever became of that effort?
A: The VA states that more than one third of veterans in the VA Health Care System live with some form of chronic pain. A recent VA study indicates a 64% reduction of opioid use, from more than 679,000 veterans in fiscal year 2012 to 247,000 in fiscal year 2020. Opioids are still a viable pain management medication.
However, VA emphasizes the safe and responsible use of opioids and has reduced their use while increasing the treatment of chronic pain using alternative therapies and treatments often in place of or in conjunction with pain medication. Visit bit.ly/opioidsafety for details concerning opioid use.
