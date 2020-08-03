Veterans Corner: Radiation exposure in the military

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DID YOU KNOW?

The VA has been studying the effects of radiation exposure since the explosion of the first atomic bomb in the 1940s. Exposure to radiation during military service was not confined to nuclear explosions. One of the most recent exposures occurred at the Fukushima nuclear accident from March 12 to May 11, 2011, following a nuclear accident on March 11, 2011, in Japan, where service members may have been exposed to low doses of radiation. All exposures are not so spectacular and may not seem like they are significant to health problems.

However, various military occupations, such as nuclear weapons technicians, dental technicians and radiation therapy treatment technicians, include routine and usually safe exposure to radiation. Modern warfare utilizes depleted uranium in tank armor, munitions and bullets due to extreme density of the material and its devastating effect on targets. Visit bit.ly/militaryradiation for more details about radiation exposures in the military.

