Veterans Corner: Recognizing Memorial Day

CORRECTION TO MILLER PARK MEMORIAL DAY 2021 EVENTS

The Memorial Day 2021 Parade in Bloomington has been cancelled, however, the VFW Post 454, American Legion Post 56 and AMVETS Post 270 will have a Memorial Day recognition event at Miller Park Bandshell beginning at 10 a.m. May 31. This event will feature guest speaker Jean Henning, 1st Vice-Commander, Illinois Department of AmVets, and other recognition activities to honor those who have served our nation in the armed forces in all the wars. There will not be a ceremony this year at the Korean War and Vietnam War Memorial following the Miller Park Bandshell ceremony as the bandshell ceremony is to honor all veterans. There will be a ceremony at the Danvers Cemetery at 11:15 a.m. May 31, honoring John Krause, the post namesake of VFW 454 in Bloomington. Even with no parade it is appropriate and meaningful to attend Memorial Day ceremonies “lest we forget” whose sacrifices have permitted us to enjoy the freedoms and liberty that they have won for us.

FLAG PLACINGS FOR MEMORIAL DAY

Bloomington VFW Post 454 will continue its tradition of inviting members of the public to help place flags on the graves of military veterans ahead of the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Flags will be placed on veterans' graves on Thursday with a rain date of Friday. Memorial Day is Monday, May 31. People wanting to be a part of the project are asked to meet at the participating cemeteries: 8 a.m. at East Lawn Cemetery; 8 a.m. at St. Mary’s, then moving to St. Joseph’s and Twin Grove; and finally at 8:30 a.m. at Park Hill Cemetery. If the rain date is needed, the times and locations will be the same on May 28. Flags will be collected on June 1 using the same schedule as the placing schedule. Email vfw454@comcast.net or call 309-827-9733 to sign up to help or for more information. American Legion Post 56 may also need assistance for their gravesite decorations and can be contacted at 309-828-3641.